Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM Variant Set to Go on Sale in India Starting December 11: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs. Rs. 59,999 and it will come bundled with 30W HyperCharge Fast ROG Charger.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 16:51 IST
Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 2 8GB RAM variant is already on sale in the country
  • The 30W Fast Charger and Aero Active Cooler 2 are bundled
  • The smartphone goes on sale on 11 December on Flipkart

Asus launched the ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone in India in September 2019. The gaming smartphone was showcased in two variants, the base variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the higher-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Asus put the base variant of the ROG Phone 2 on sale almost immediately while the top-end variant was reserved for a later date. Asus has finally announced the availability of the top variant.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. Asus also bundles a 30W HyperCharge Fast ROG Charger and the Aero Active Cooler 2 in the box with this variant. These accessories are not bundled with the base variant and cost Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 3,999 respectively. The 12GB RAM variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 goes on sale on December 11 on Flipkart. To recall, the 8GB RAM variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 variant retails at Rs. 37,999.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the successor to the Asus ROG phone and is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Asus offers a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 49ms touch latency. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The Asus ROG Phone 2 has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. At the front, it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus has managed to pack in a 6,000mAh battery and the top-variant bundles a 30W charger in the box. This smartphone also has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 Fast Charging feature. The top variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The ROG Phone 2 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The gaming smartphone also sports front-firing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra Support. It also has ultra-sonic air triggers on the side of the phone which can be used while gaming.

Comments

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

