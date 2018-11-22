Asus' gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand unveiled its first gaming smartphone - the Asus ROG Phone - at Computex in June this year. The company's first ROG gaming smartphone is touted to be the world's first smartphone with a 3D vapour-chamber cooling system, and its battery life is expected to last for up to 7 hours of Wi-Fi gameplay. At the time of launch, Asus did not share price or availability details of the ROG Phone, but did say that it will make its way to India soon. Now, after almost five months, the company has announced the arrival of the Asus ROG gaming phone in India.

The Taiwanese company is all set to launch the Asus ROG Phone in India on November 29. Asus will presumably reveal all pricing and availability details on the same day. The big highlights of the ROG Phone are the ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, a gamer-centric design with side-mounted ports optimised for landscape-mode, an AMOLED display with HDR visuals, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It also features a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at up to 2.96GHz, along with a gaming-optimised Qualcomm Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone's direct competitors are Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming smartphone as well as the Razer Phone -and both these devices have not been made available in India yet. It will be interesting to see how the Indian market responds to this new gaming smartphone offering.

As mentioned, the Asus ROG Phone sports the GameCool vapour-chamber cooling system, with detachable AeroActive Cooler for extra cooling. The ROG Phone includes side-mounted ports and two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics. It comes with the optional TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld mode. It has a Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop-style gaming and a Gamevice controller with WiGig Dock using 60GHz Wi-Fi for big-screen gaming. Other ROG Phone features include Asus Aura RGB lighting and Aura Sync support and ASUS HyperCharge direct-charge technology.

Asus ROG Phone specifications

The Asus ROG Phone runs ROG Gaming UI and sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The company is also boasting of a 108.6 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 10000:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with gaming-optimised Adreno 630 GPU. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus in the ROG Phone has packed up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm jack. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors. It is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery that promises 7 hours of Wi-Fi gameplay. The company claims that the battery is capable of getting to 60 percent of charge in 33 minutes. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 158.8x76.2x8.6mm and weighs 200 grams.