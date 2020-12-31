ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 series smartphone users have complained about not being able to play HD videos on Netflix on Asus forums. Some of the affected users claim that their devices have lost the Widevine L1 status that allows devices to stream videos in HD from OTT platforms such as Netflix. As per one user, the problem is because the “Widevine L1 key is deleted from the device”. Asus has acknowledged that a small number of users are affected and has said that the problem is due to a bug in the SoC firmware of the phones. The company has asked affected users to take their phones to an Asus service centre.

Several users of ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7 as well as Zenfone 7 Pro have taken to Asus forums to complain that they are unable to play videos in HD quality on Netflix on their handsets. While some say that this is because the “widevine key is deleted from the device”, others say that their Widevine L1 status has been downgraded to Widevine L3. The Widevine L1 DRM technology is used by several streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It allows users to stream videos from Netflix in HD quality. Without it, the video quality is capped at 540p.

As reported by XDADevelopers, Asus has asked the affected users to visit an Asus service centre to get their ROG Phone 3, ZenFone 7/ ZenFone 7 Pro handsets fixed. The Taiwanese company also said on its forum that the problem is caused by a bug in the phones' SoC firmware and can only be fixed at a service centre.

“Asus is aware of this issue which affects a small number of users and is caused by a bug from our SOC vendor Qualcomm. If this has happened we urge you to contact Asus customer service in your region,” the report quotes Asus as saying.

