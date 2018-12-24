NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus Phones May Sport Pop-Up, Display Hole Camera Designs, Patents Hint

, 24 December 2018
Asus Phones May Sport Pop-Up, Display Hole Camera Designs, Patents Hint

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Highlights

  • Patents filed by Asus reveal new camera designs
  • There are three designs for pop-up cameras
  • The display hole for the selfie camera is also patented

The year 2018 has been the year of smartphones with a notched display. Manufacturers tried their best to extract as much screen estate as they could by making the notch smaller. In the pursuit of bezel-less displays we have seen manufacturers like Vivo and Oppo opting for a mechanical pop-up camera on the Nex and Find X smartphones respectively. It now appears Asus may have a similar smartphone design in the works.

We can expect a lot more phones with bezel-less displays in the coming year. Samsung and Huawei have already started the trend by going for an all display setup with a hole at the corner for the selfie camera. We have seen such a setup on the Samsung Galaxy A8s and the Huawei Nova 4. The upcoming Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 is also confirmed to sport a similar design.

Asus seems to be open to both approaches for a bezel-less smartphone if a recent patent filing is to be believed. According to patents filed at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) by Asus, the Taiwanese company might be working on a smartphone with a pop-up module or a display hole for the selfie camera.

smartphone modellen 2019 NDTV Asus Patent

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

These patents were found by LetsGoDigital that show a smartphone with a pop-up camera module in three different sizes. The first model has a small pop-up camera big enough for a single selfie camera, the second one is slightly wider and can accommodate more than a single camera module. The third model has a much wider pop-up which can accommodate multiple sensors for selfies as well as 3D Face recognition.

The second design revealed in these patents has a camera hole on the top left corner of the display similar to the Galaxy A8s and the Nova 4. Both designs spotted in these patents have a thin earpiece grill on the tiny bezel on top of the display.

While this hints that Asus might be working on smartphones with such designs. It remains to be seen when these smartphones finally make it to the market.

Comments

Asus Phones May Sport Pop-Up, Display Hole Camera Designs, Patents Hint
