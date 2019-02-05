NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Asus OMG Days Sale Starts February 6: ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone 5Z Discounted Prices Revealed

Asus OMG Days Sale Starts February 6: ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone 5Z Discounted Prices Revealed

05 February 2019
Asus OMG Days Sale Starts February 6: ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone 5Z Discounted Prices Revealed

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will get a price discount of Rs. 1,000

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be sold starting at Rs. 11,999
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z will be offered for Rs. 21,999 during the sale
  • Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be priced at Rs. 4,999

Asus has announced that it has sold over 2 million smartphone units of its ZenFone series, and to commemorate the milestone, the Taiwanese company has announced 'OMG Days' sale on Flipkart. The sale will start from February 6 i.e. tomorrow and will run till February 9, and during the period, a gamut of Asus devices will be available at discounted prices with no-cost EMI and cashback offers. The smartphones that are a part of the sale include the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Lite L1, ZenFone 5Z, and ZenFone Max M2.

Asus OMG Days sale discounts, offers

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be offered at a discounted price starting at Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart during the sale period. This means a price drop of Rs. 1,500 for the 3GB RAM variant. The phone recently received a permanent price cut, and it is now sold for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. We can expect the other RAM and storage options to be sold at reduced rates as well during the Asus OMG Days sale. Big highlights of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include a 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a large 5.99-inch display.

Even the new Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be sold at reduced prices, with discounts of at least Rs. 1,000, during the Asus sale. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 will be available for purchase starting at Rs. 8,999 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be sold at Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart during the four-day sale.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2's launch price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 launch price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Both the phones sport large displays with notches, both have dual rear camera setups, and both also feature large batteries.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z, which was launched last year in July, will be offered with a discount of Rs. 8,000. This means that the phone will be priced at Rs. 21,999, instead of its current price of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model is typically sold at Rs. 32,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage bears a price tag of Rs. 36,999, and these variants should presumably also be sold at discounted price during the sale period. The company is also providing a no-cost EMI offer of up to 6 months and complete mobile protection at Rs. 399. Key highlights of the Asus ZenFone 5Z include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, an 19:9 display, and dual rear cameras.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1, which was launched for an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 in October last year, will be sold for Rs. 4,999 during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart will further offer no-cost EMI offer of up to 6 months and complete mobile protection of up to Rs. 9. Big highlights of the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 3,000mAh battery and come with support for Face Unlock. It also packs a dual-SIM slot as well as a dedicated microSD slot. To see all the deals, head here.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to use
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Outdated processor
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) review
Display5.45-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
