Flipkart is offering a wide range of Asus smartphones with discounts as part of the Asus OMG Days sale. The smartphones up for grabs in the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart include the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the entry-level Asus ZenFone Lite L1 among others. The Asus OMG Days sale is now live on Flipkart and will continue through April 18. In addition to temporary price cuts, no-cost EMI plans and mobile protection plans at discounted price points are also on the table. Read on to find all the major deals and offers available as a part of Asus OMG Days sale.

Flipkart offers on Asus mobile phones

Starting with the high-end Asus ZenFone 5Z (Review), all three storage variants of the device will be available with discounts worth Rs. 3,000 on their recently revised market value after a price cut last month. The 6GB+64GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z is available at just Rs. 21,999, however, it appears that this variant has gone out of stock. The Asus ZenFone 5Z's 6GB+128GB variant can currently be purchased at Rs. 24,999, while the top-end 8GB+256GB variant can be had at Rs. 28,999.

In addition to the price cut, no-cost EMI and a 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders is also on the table. Moreover, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan (now covering incidents of theft as well), which usually costs Rs 2,499 for the ZenFone 5Z, is now available at Rs. 399. Moving down the order is the well-received Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review), which also received a price cut last month and got its asking price slashed to Rs. 8,499 for the base model.

Well, during the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart, the base model of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now available at Rs. 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB+64GB variant and the 6GB+64GB model are currently going for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. In addition to no-cost EMI and 5 percent banking discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders, one can also get Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 799 at just Rs. 99 for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Additionally, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (Review) has received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 and is now available at Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, buyers can avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan at just Rs. 9, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 399. The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (Review) has also received an equivalent price cut and is now available at Rs. 6,499, accompanied by Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection plan at a discounted price of Rs. 99.

Similarly, both variants of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 (Review) have also received a price cut worth Rs. 500 and are now available at Rs. 7,999 and 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB and the 4GB+64GB variants respectively. Additionally, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection, which normally costs Rs. 799, is now available Rs. 99 for the Asus ZenFone Max M2.

The e-commerce giant's mobile protection plan is also available at a price of Rs. 99 for all variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (Review), although the smartphone itself has not received a price cut in the Asus OMG Days sale. It is worth mentioning here that the no-cost EMI plans and the banking discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are applicable on all the aforementioned devices.

