Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India

Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India

Asus Max Pro M2 was reported to be receiving the same FOTA update earlier this week, in Japan.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 21:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has been rebranded as Asus Max Pro M2 in India after trademark litigation

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in India in December
  • Like other Asus smartphones, it was recently rebranded without 'ZenFone'
  • Apart from Digital Wellbeing, the FOTA update brings optimisations

Asus Max Pro M2, also known as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in countries apart from India, has is currently receiving a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that brings the June 2019 Android security patch, Digital Wellbeing, upgraded earpiece performance, and other optimisations. To recall, the update was reported earlier this week to be rolling out in Japan, but now Asus India has confirmed the rollout in the country and detailed the update's changelog.

Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA update changelog

As we mentioned, the Asus Max Pro M2 (aka Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2) FOTA update was reported earlier this week, but now the exact details of what the update brings in India has been revealed by the company. In a press statement, Asus said the FOTA update brings the Digital Wellbeing feature that helps users manage the time they spend on each app and on their phone as a whole.

The Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA update also brings upgraded earpiece volume performance, which the company claims will deliver "crystal-clear call voice fidelity." The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch. Other changes the update brings include optimised display corners for rounded edges, optimised screen brightness control, optimised pattern unlocking experience, and an optimise dark mode experience with better support across UI, apps, and app notifications. The smartphone started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update in India in April this year. It was launched in the country back in December last year.

Asus Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6, a peak brightness of 450 nits, and support for a 94 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus Max Pro M2
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale
Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report
Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Mi A3 Will Excel at Photography, Xiaomi Teases
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
  5. Stranger Things Season 4 to ‘Open Up Outside of Hawkins’, Say Creators
  6. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked
  8. Xiaomi Asks Poco F1 Users to Send Back Phone With Touch Issues for Testing
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  10. Sigma fp Is the 'World's Smallest, Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera'
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Opens Camera R&D Centre in Tampere, Finland, Home of Camera Experts: Report
  2. Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA Update Brings Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality, and More in India
  3. LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale
  4. Global App Revenue Grows 15 Percent to Hit $39 Billion in H1 2019: Sensor Tower
  5. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know
  6. Elon Musk's Neuralink Set to Reveal 'Computer-Brain Interface' on Tuesday
  7. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
  8. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Asks Twitter What They Would Take to the Moon - Indian Flag Wins Out
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked; Price Tipped Again
  10. Google Assistant Data Breach Faces Review by Irish Privacy Watchdog
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.