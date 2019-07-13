Asus Max Pro M2, also known as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in countries apart from India, has is currently receiving a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update that brings the June 2019 Android security patch, Digital Wellbeing, upgraded earpiece performance, and other optimisations. To recall, the update was reported earlier this week to be rolling out in Japan, but now Asus India has confirmed the rollout in the country and detailed the update's changelog.

Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA update changelog

As we mentioned, the Asus Max Pro M2 (aka Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2) FOTA update was reported earlier this week, but now the exact details of what the update brings in India has been revealed by the company. In a press statement, Asus said the FOTA update brings the Digital Wellbeing feature that helps users manage the time they spend on each app and on their phone as a whole.

The Asus Max Pro M2 FOTA update also brings upgraded earpiece volume performance, which the company claims will deliver "crystal-clear call voice fidelity." The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch. Other changes the update brings include optimised display corners for rounded edges, optimised screen brightness control, optimised pattern unlocking experience, and an optimise dark mode experience with better support across UI, apps, and app notifications. The smartphone started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update in India in April this year. It was launched in the country back in December last year.

Asus Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6, a peak brightness of 450 nits, and support for a 94 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm, and weighs 175 grams.