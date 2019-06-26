Asus Max Pro M1, Max M1, 5Z, Google Pixel 3a, Motorola One Power, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Oppo K1, and other phones have received discounts under the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale on Flipkart. Popular handsets such as the Poco F1, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Xiaomi Mi A2 are also listed with additional exchange discounts. Further, the Flipkart sale brings discounts on its Complete Mobile Protection offering. The Flipkart sale that is currently live will continue through June 30.

Flipkart on its dedicated microsite claims that under the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale it is offering the Asus Max Pro M1 (earlier known as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1) at the lowest price ever. The Asus Max Pro M1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499. Similarly, the Asus Max Pro M1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is listed at Rs. 8,499, down from the existing price of Rs. 10,499, and the Asus Max Pro M1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 12,499. The customers purchasing any variant of the Asus Max Pro M1 can also avail the Complete Mobile Protection plan worth Rs. 799 at Rs. 99.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Asus Max M1 (earlier known as Asus ZenFone Max M1) 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 6,499. This reflects a discount of Rs. 500 from the official price of Rs. 6,999. There is also an option to pick the Complete Mobile Protection plan at Rs. 99.

If the Asus Max Pro M1 and Asus Max M1 aren't of your choice, the Flipkart sale brings the Asus 5Z (earlier known as Asus ZenFone 5Z) with a Rs. 6,000 discount. The Asus 5Z 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available at Rs. 21,999, while the Asus 5Z 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is on sale at Rs. 25,999. There is also the Complete Mobile Protection plan worth Rs. 2,499 at Rs. 399.

Apart from the discounts on Asus phones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale on Flipkart brings attractive prices of smartphones from other brands as well. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 12,999. There is also the Infinix Hot S3x 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model at Rs. 7,999. The handset was launched in India last year at Rs. 9,999.

Flipkart also brings the Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage model at Rs. 54,999 and 128GB storage variant at Rs. 65,999. The Pixel 3 XL was officially launched last year with a starting price of Rs. 83,000.

There is also the newly launched Pixel 3a at Rs. 35,999, down from Rs. 39,999. Notably, the Rs. 4,000 discount is applicable only for prepaid transactions.

The Motorola One Power has been listed on the Flipkart sale page at Rs. 12,999, down its launch price of Rs. 15,999. Further, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 15,999.

Flipkart is also selling the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,999. Similarly, the Oppo K1 is available at Rs. 14,990. The phone was launched at Rs. 16,990 in February this year.

The Flipkart sale lists the Samsung Galaxy On8 at Rs. 11,990. However, the handset normally retails at Rs. 16,990 in the country. There is also the Moto E5 Plus 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 10,999.

Additionally, the Flipkart sale brings discounts on handset such as the Realme 2 Pro and Moto X4. There are also additional discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on the Poco F1, Oppo K1, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Xiaomi Mi A2. Moreover, the e-commerce site is offering no-cost EMI options on various handsets listed under the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale.

