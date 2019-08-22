Technology News
Asus 6Z was launched in India in June

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 18:50 IST
Asus ZenFone 6 is now receiving a software update with the latest Android security patch

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The software update brings the latest security patch
  • It also gets new Smart Key shortcuts

Asus launched the ZenFone 6 smartphone globally in May this year, but it came to India as the Asus 6Z in June. The Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is now rolling out a new software update for its ZenFone 6. This software update brings the August security patch along with a few features and optimisations for the device. Asus ZenFone 6 devices globally are getting the software update bearing version number 16.1220.1908.189 and Asus has released a changelog which lists out all the changes.

As seen on the Asus ZenTalk forum, the Asus ZenFone 6 ZS630KL software update along with a changelog. This changelog mentions the new August security patch along with general system and app stability improvements.

Asus has also added more functionality to the smart key on the ZenFone 6/Asus 6Z. Post the new software update, users will be able to toggle Hotspot, Bluetooth. It can now also be used to make a phone call or show your QR code. You can launch the calculator app or open currency converter or a unit converter. The smart key can now also act as a shortcut to launch the file manager, gallery, and camera app among others. The smart key can also be used to answer incoming calls and snooze alarms when pressed.

Asus 6Z software update Asus 6Z Software Update

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

 

Some of the other points include video call tuning parameters, updated audio parameter and quality improvement. ZenFone 6 devices in Japan will get two new apps, namely Rajiko and HybridRadio. Whereas Asus ZenFone 6 devices in Brazil will get the Netflix app post the update.

Apart from the changes mentioned by Asus, XDA Developers also found a few new additions. This includes a Google Lens shortcut in the stock camera app and a new call volume optimise feature that lets you adjust the call volume, so that you don't have to fiddle with the volume button during a call.

XDA Developers claims that Asus is rolling out both the international and EU software builds but we haven't received the update on our Asus 6Z yet. We have reached out to Asus for a confirmation about the rollout in India, and will update this copy once we hear back.

Comments

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus 6z
Aditya Shenoy

