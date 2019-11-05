Technology News
  Asus 6Z Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Gets System Wide Dark Mode, Gesture Navigations, and More

Asus 6Z Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Gets System-Wide Dark Mode, Gesture Navigations, and More

Asus 6Z is, however, still on the October security patch.

Updated: 5 November 2019 12:03 IST
Asus 6Z Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Gets System-Wide Dark Mode, Gesture Navigations, and More

Asus 6Z is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

Highlights
  • Asus 6Z’s Android 10 update brings system-wide dark mode
  • It also introduces support for full-screen navigation gestures
  • The update also brings Smart App support on messages

Asus has begun the rollout of Android 10 update for the Asus 6Z in India. The phone is also known as the Asus ZenFone 6Z and Asus ZenFone 6 2019 in other markets such as the US, where the update is rolling out. too Talking about the new features, the Android 10 update for the Asus 6Z brings system-wide dark mode and support for full-screen navigation gestures. The changelog also mentions better privacy and security controls, and smart app support on messages, plus updated Google Play services. However, the Android security patch has not been raised by the Android 10 update, as the phone is still stuck on the October security patch.

We have received confirmation from Asus India that the update's rollout has indeed begun, and we have also come across multiple reports of Asus 6Z users having received the Android 10 update in India. Android Police reports that the ZenFone 6Z and ZenFone 6 2019, as the phone is called in other markets, is also receiving the Android 10 update. The update carries firmware number 17.1810.1910.63_M3.18.40.6_20191028 and it is now being seeded in a phased manner. As mentioned above, the update is still running the October security patch, and not the November security patch that is now available for Google's Pixel phones.

As per the changelog shared by Asus, the biggest change introduced by the update is obviously the upgrade to Android 10. Talking about the features, the update brings system-wide dark theme and fully gesture-based UI navigation on the Asus 6Z. It also brings Smart App support on messages, which essentially suggests a set of actions such as opening Maps if an address is sent, or the Calendar app if it recognizes a date, thus eliminating the need to copy text links and paste it in the appropriate app manually.

The Android 10 update for the Asus 6Z also introduces better security and privacy tools, aside from upgrading the Google Play services for better app experiences. Asus says that following the Android 10 update, the Asus 6Z will receive security updates at a quicker pace hereafter. As for the Asus 6Z, the flagship phone features a rotatable dual camera module and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. You can read our Asus 6Z review here.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Nadeem Sarwar
Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
Asus 6Z Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Gets System-Wide Dark Mode, Gesture Navigations, and More
