Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus 6Z Starts Receiving New Software Update With Camera Improvements, June Android Security Patch in India

Asus 6Z Starts Receiving New Software Update With Camera Improvements, June Android Security Patch in India

Asus is rolling out the new software update in phases.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus 6Z Starts Receiving New Software Update With Camera Improvements, June Android Security Patch in India

Asus 6Z was unveiled globally in May as the ZenFone 6

Highlights
  • Asus has provided Google's ARCore through latest FOTA update
  • The software update also brings 8x zoom support for still photos
  • Asus 6Z also optimises screenshot stability through the new update

Asus 6Z has started receiving a new FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update that is designed to improve its performance. The latest software update enables Google's ARCore and enhances the camera on the Asus 6Z by enabling 8x zoom support for still photos and improving full-HD video recording. Asus has also provided the June 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the latest software update comes just weeks after the Asus 6Z went on sale in India. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone 6 that was unveiled globally at an event in Valencia, Spain back in May.

According to the official changelog, the new software update for the Asus 6Z includes ARCore support and improves the video calling experience. The update also optimises the screenshot stability and includes the June 2019 Android security patch.

The update also improves the camera on the Asus 6Z with 8x zoom in the Photo mode. Further, there is an improved full-HD video recording. The update also optimises the volume key on the phone for easy starting/ stopping of video recording. Similarly, the company claims that the new software version improves the image quality for noise reduction and enhances the camera flipping stability.

Asus is rolling out the software update in a phased manner for all the 6Z users. Therefore, it may take some time to reach your device. You can manually check the availability of the latest update by going to Settings > System > System Update. Moreover, the update is around 398.6MB in size.

asus 6z june android security update gadgets 360 Asus 6Z

The update for the Asus 6Z is around 400MB in size

 

To recall, the Asus 6Z was unveiled globally back in May as ZenFone 6 and was launched in India just last month. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the Asus 6Z went on sale in the Indian market earlier today, while its 64GB storage model was available for purchase through Flipkart for since Wednesday last week.

Asus 6Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus 6Z runs Android 9 Pie with Zen UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 640 GPU.

On the imaging front, the Asus 6Z has a flip camera module that houses a dual camera setup. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Asus has provided up to 256GB of onboard storage that comes along with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, there is a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Asus 6Z specifications, Asus 6Z, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
5G Adoption Will Be Slow Across Asia-Pacific: Moody's
Asus 6Z Starts Receiving New Software Update With Camera Improvements, June Android Security Patch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Total Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2: How to Watch It Online From Anywhere
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Owners Get Spam Notifications Due to Internal Testing Error
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch in July, Won’t Be Online Exclusive
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
  8. Realme Teases the Impending Arrival of Realme X in India
  9. Redmi K20 Series Shipments Cross 1 Million Units in a Month: Xiaomi
  10. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.