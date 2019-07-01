Asus 6Z has started receiving a new FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update that is designed to improve its performance. The latest software update enables Google's ARCore and enhances the camera on the Asus 6Z by enabling 8x zoom support for still photos and improving full-HD video recording. Asus has also provided the June 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the latest software update comes just weeks after the Asus 6Z went on sale in India. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone 6 that was unveiled globally at an event in Valencia, Spain back in May.

According to the official changelog, the new software update for the Asus 6Z includes ARCore support and improves the video calling experience. The update also optimises the screenshot stability and includes the June 2019 Android security patch.

The update also improves the camera on the Asus 6Z with 8x zoom in the Photo mode. Further, there is an improved full-HD video recording. The update also optimises the volume key on the phone for easy starting/ stopping of video recording. Similarly, the company claims that the new software version improves the image quality for noise reduction and enhances the camera flipping stability.

Asus is rolling out the software update in a phased manner for all the 6Z users. Therefore, it may take some time to reach your device. You can manually check the availability of the latest update by going to Settings > System > System Update. Moreover, the update is around 398.6MB in size.

To recall, the Asus 6Z was unveiled globally back in May as ZenFone 6 and was launched in India just last month. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the Asus 6Z went on sale in the Indian market earlier today, while its 64GB storage model was available for purchase through Flipkart for since Wednesday last week.

Asus 6Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus 6Z runs Android 9 Pie with Zen UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 640 GPU.

On the imaging front, the Asus 6Z has a flip camera module that houses a dual camera setup. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Asus has provided up to 256GB of onboard storage that comes along with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, there is a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.