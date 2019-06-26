Asus 6Z is all set to go on sale in India starting today. The smartphone, which was launched last week in the country, will be available beginning 12pm (noon) via Flipkart in the country. The smartphone is exclusive to the e-retailer and won't be sold via any other avenue right now. Asus 6Z is the India variant of the Asus ZenFone 6, which is the current flagship smartphone of the Taiwanese computing giant. It comes with features like a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen, flip camera, and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus 6Z price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Asus 6Z price starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. As we mentioned earlier, Asus 6Z will be offered via Flipkart in India and the phone's sales will open at 12pm (noon) IST. According to the company, it will be offering the smartphone in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

In terms of the launch offers, Flipkart will be offering its Complete Mobile Protection plan at just Rs. 99 to the Asus 6Z buyers. Additionally, as a part of the ongoing offers at Flipkart, the Asus 6Z buyers will be able to get 5 percent instant discount with EMIs on ICICI Bank Debit or Credit cards or 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Asus 6Z specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Asus 6Z runs on Android 9 Pie with Zen UI 6 on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, Adreno 640 GPU, and 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

On the imaging front, Asus 6Z sports a flip camera module with a dual camera setup, which is used for both regular and selfie captures. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Additionally, the phone houses up to 256GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

