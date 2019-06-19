Asus 6z is all set make its debut in India today. The Taiwanese tech giant is hosting a press event in New Delhi at 12:30pm, where the company will be launching the smartphone. Asus 6z is not a brand-new smartphone from the company, instead it is a rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone 6. The company was barred by Delhi High Court from using the Zen branding in India, thus it had to rename the phone ahead of its launch. This is going to be probably the biggest launch event for the company in India this year and thus, Jonney Shih, Chairman, Asus, will be present at the event today to showcase the new phone.

For those of you who want to follow the launch event live, we will be sharing live updates from the event right here. Additionally, Asus will be streaming the launch event live and we have embedded the livestream below for you to check that out as well.

Asus 6z price in India will be announced during the launch event, however if the European pricing of the Asus ZenFone 6 is any indication, we could see the phone priced starting at Rs. 39,000 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version and 8GB + 256GB variant could see price tags around Rs. 43,600 and Rs. 46,700, respectively.

Asus 6z specifications are already available, considering they are going to be same as Asus ZenFone 6 global variant. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone's major attraction is going to be the motorised flip camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 lens and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The same setup is flipped around to turn it into a selfie camera for the users.

Among other specifications, the smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the usual set of connectivity options.