Technology News
loading

Asus 6z With Flip Camera Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Live Updates

Asus will also be live-streaming the event.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 12:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus 6z With Flip Camera Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Live Updates

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus India

Asus 6z is a rebranded version of Asus ZenFone 6

Highlights
  • Asus 6z will be the flagship smartphone of the company in India
  • Asus 6z comes with a rotating camera module
  • The new Asus phone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus 6z is all set make its debut in India today. The Taiwanese tech giant is hosting a press event in New Delhi at 12:30pm, where the company will be launching the smartphone. Asus 6z is not a brand-new smartphone from the company, instead it is a rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone 6. The company was barred by Delhi High Court from using the Zen branding in India, thus it had to rename the phone ahead of its launch. This is going to be probably the biggest launch event for the company in India this year and thus, Jonney Shih, Chairman, Asus, will be present at the event today to showcase the new phone.

For those of you who want to follow the launch event live, we will be sharing live updates from the event right here. Additionally, Asus will be streaming the launch event live and we have embedded the livestream below for you to check that out as well.

 

Asus 6z price in India will be announced during the launch event, however if the European pricing of the Asus ZenFone 6 is any indication, we could see the phone priced starting at Rs. 39,000 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version and 8GB + 256GB variant could see price tags around Rs. 43,600 and Rs. 46,700, respectively.

Asus 6z specifications are already available, considering they are going to be same as Asus ZenFone 6 global variant. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone's major attraction is going to be the motorised flip camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 lens and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The same setup is flipped around to turn it into a selfie camera for the users.

Among other specifications, the smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the usual set of connectivity options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus 6z, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus 6z price in India, Asus 6z specifications, Asus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Release Date Rumoured for August 7
Asus 6z With Flip Camera Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Revolt RV 400 AI-Based Electric Motorcycle Launched in India
  2. Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs, Wi-Fi Launched
  3. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  4. This Could Be the Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  7. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  8. A Teenager Didn't Come Home. An iPhone App Led Her Mother to a Ravine.
  9. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI Update With May Android Security Patch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.