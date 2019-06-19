Asus 6Z aka ZenFone 6 is set to launch in India today. The latest Asus flagship that has been teased on Flipkart for some time will finally debut in the country at an event in New Delhi. Just days ahead of the formal launch, Asus faced a court order that restrained the company to sell its Zen and ZenFone-branded products. The Taiwanese company, however, managed to quickly respond to the verdict and decided to introduce the ZenFone 6 that debuted in Europe in mid-May as the Asus 6Z in the Indian market. Key highlights of the Asus 6Z include a motorised rotating camera module that transforms from the rear camera into the front camera, a full-HD+ display, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus ZenFone 6 India launch event timing, how to watch live stream

Asus 6Z launch event time is scheduled for 12:30pm IST today. The event will be live streamed through the Asus India official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube as well as Flipkart. You can watch it live by hitting the play button on the video embedded below. You should also stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to get all the latest and important updates from the Asus 6Z launch.

Asus 6Z price in India (expected)

Asus 6Z price in India will be announced during the launch event later today. However, it is likely to be close to its European price that starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version of the Asus phone retails at EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 43,600), whereas the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 46,700).

Asus 6Z specifications

The dual-SIM Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the motorised rotating camera module on the Asus 6Z includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 lens -- accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Connectivity options on the Asus 6Z include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.