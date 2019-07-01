Technology News
  Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB Variants to Go on Sale for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB Variants to Go on Sale for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Asus 6Z launch offers include Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 99.

Updated: 1 July 2019 05:03 IST
Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB Variants to Go on Sale for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Asus 6Z was launched in India in this month

Highlights
  • Asus 6Z 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 34,999
  • Asus 6Z 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999
  • Both the phones will be listed on Flipkart with launch offers

Asus 6Z was launched in India this month, and the company made the 6GB + 64GB variant available on Flipkart last week. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are now all set to go on sale for the first time starting today. The phones will be listed with a bunch of launch offers as well. Asus 6Z is the India variant of the Asus ZenFone 6, which is the current flagship smartphone of the Taiwanese computing giant. Asus 6Z comes with features like a 6.4-inch full-HD+ screen, 5,000mAh battery and a rotating dual camera module, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Asus 6Z price in India, launch offers, sale timing

Asus 6Z 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced in India at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The two variants will be offered via Flipkart in India and the sale of the variants will start at 12pm (noon) IST. As mentioned, the company is already selling the 6GB + 64GB model, priced at Rs. 31,999, on Flipkart. The phone is offered in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

As part of the launch offers, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection (normally costing Rs. 3,999 for flagships) will be priced at Rs. 99. Instant 5 percent off will also be offered to Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Asus 6Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus 6Z runs on Android 9 Pie with Zen UI 6 on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, Adreno 640 GPU, and 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

On the imaging front, Asus 6Z sports a flip camera module with a dual camera setup, which is used for both regular and selfie captures. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Additionally, the phone houses up to 256GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Asus 6Z, Asus 6Z Price in India, Asus 6Z Specifications, Asus, Flipkart
Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB Variants to Go on Sale for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
6GB RAM
