Asus launched the Asus 6Z - aka ZenFone 6Z aka ZenFone 6 (2019) - in India this year as its flagship device. It was positioned to go against the likes of the OnePlus 7. The unique element was the rotating camera module which helped it stand out compared to the competition. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 31,999 in June, and since then, has also been made available with discounts in the past Flipkart sale. The company is now permanently slashing the price of the smartphone. The Asus 6Z isn't the only smartphone getting the price cut as the company is also slashing the prices of last year's flagship, the Asus 5Z (aka Asus ZenFone 5Z). The Asus 5Z was launched at Rs. 29,999 last year. Asus is slashing the price of the Asus 6Z by a minimum Rs. 4,000 price whereas the Asus 5Z gets a minimum Rs. 5,000 price cut.

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z price in India (revised)

The Asus 6Z was priced at Rs. 31,999 at launch and will now start selling at Rs. 27,999 thanks to the permanent Rs. 4,000 price cut. Interestingly, the product was available at the same price during the last Flipkart sale. While the base variant of the Asus 6Z starts at Rs. 27,999, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will now start at Rs. 30,999 instead of the current Rs. 34,999 price. The top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant gets a bigger price drop of Rs. 5,000 and will start at Rs. 34,999 compared to the Rs. 39,999 price it was launched at.

The Asus 5Z had initially got a price cut in March this year which brought the price down to Rs. 24,999 for the base variant. The Asus 5Z got a limited period price cut which got the price further down to Rs. 21,999 for the base variant. Now the recent price cut drops the price down to Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The middle variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a Rs. 6,000 price cut will now start at Rs. 18,999 instead of Rs. 24,999. In comparison, the top-end variant of the Asus 5Z gets a Rs. 7,000 price cut and will start at Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 28,999. Asus had priced the base variant at Rs. 29,999 at launch.

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z specifications

The Asus 6Z is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and has a unique rotating camera module which houses a dual-camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Asus 6Z runs stock Android and has very few customisations on top. Asus has managed to pack in a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Asus 5Z was launched in June last year and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is available in multiple RAM and storage variants and sports a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The 5Z packs in a 3,300mAh battery and has support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0