'Assembled in India' iPhone XR Shown Off by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

iPhone XR is being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 17:16 IST
'Assembled in India' iPhone XR Shown Off by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ravi Shankar Prasad

Highlights
  • Delighted to receive an iPhone XR: Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • I expect further expansion by Apple in India, Prasad said
  • iPhone XR is being manufactured Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday went on Twitter with iPhone XR that was "assembled in India" in his hand.

"As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads "Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India". I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple," Prasad tweeted.

For Apple CEO Tim Cook, India has been a very important market in the long-term and next on his list are retail stores and local manufacturing of high-end smartphones.

Globally launched last year, iPhone XR is being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and iPhone 7 and 6S being assembled at supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Prasad said Apple, which has started producing iPhones for domestic and exports markets, would expand its operations in India by producing various iPhone models, including iPhone XR.

Further reading: MeitY, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Twitter, iPhone XR, Apple

