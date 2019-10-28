Technology News
ARM Will Continue to License Chip Architecture to Huawei: Report

That's a reversal from earlier this year, when ARM had reportedly notified personnel to halt all dealings with Huawei.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 18:19 IST
ARM has confirmed it will continue to provide processor core designs to Huawei

Highlights
  • ARM will provide current and next-generation processor core designs
  • Huawei can now produce ARM-compatible CPUs at its HiSilicon chip fab
  • ARM halted business with Huawei back in May this year

Months after it stopped working with Chinese technology giant Huawei, chipset designer ARM has said it will be able to continue licensing its processor blueprints to the company, the media has reported.

That's a reversal from earlier this year, when the chipset designer had reportedly notified personnel to halt all dealings with the Chinese company.

SoftBank-owned ARM - which has offices in the US, the UK, and elsewhere in the world has confirmed that it would be able to provide current and next-generation processor core designs to Huawei after all, allowing the goliath to churn out ARM-compatible CPUs at its HiSilicon chip fab, The Register has reported.

"ARM can provide support to HiSilicon for the ARMv8-A architecture, as well as the next generation of that architecture, following a comprehensive review of both architectures, which have been determined to be of non-US origin," Arm was quoted as saying in the report.

Huawei was forced to unveil the flagship Mate 30 Pro without Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube and several key Google services.

It was able to find alternative suppliers for other components and make its proprietary Kirin 990 mobile processor for the Mate 30 using ARM's design architecture.

It is worth noting that Huawei is doing just fine without Google's services, having increased revenue despite the US sanctions.

In May, the US government had placed a ban on Huawei and dozens of its affiliates, citing national security concerns.

Further reading: ARM, Huawei
