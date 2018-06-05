Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple's WWDC 2018 Keynote: By the Numbers

 
, 05 June 2018
Highlights

  • The App Store completes 10 years next month
  • Over 81 percent iOS devices are running iOS 11
  • Apple Watch continues to be number 1 in customer satisfaction

Apple's WWDC 2018 annual developer conclave is currently underway and the tech giant just dropped major announcements around its software at the inaugural keynote held on Monday. iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are the company's four software pillars supported strongly by a large developer community that makes apps that run on Apple's products. In fact, CEO Tim Cook announced that over 20 million developers are currently involved in developing software for Apple. Here are some of the other numbers and statistics that Apple revealed at the WWDC 2018 keynote.

Developers have been raking in money ever since the App Store came to life in July 2008, making next month its ten-year anniversary. In the past 10 years, developers have been paid out over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 6.71 lakh crores) by Apple in earnings. Undoubtedly, Apple's App Store is the world's biggest app marketplace with over 500 million visitors per week.

iOS
One of the only two major smartphone operating systems in the world, iOS saw its latest upgrade in the form of iOS 12. Apple's Senior Vice President for Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, took to stage on Monday to claim that 95 percent of iOS 11 customers had expressed satisfaction. Apart from that, he mentioned that over 81 percent of the world's iOS devices are running iOS 11, compared to less than 10 percent for Android devices running the latest version of Android Oreo.

As per Federighi, iOS 12 will offer up to 40 percent app launch speeds, up to 50 percent faster keyboard load time, and up to 70 percent camera load time. The latest iOS version is also claimed to come with 2x faster share sheet load.

watchOS
As was the case with iOS 11, Apple cited an unknown report to claim that Apple Watch is currently the leader in customer satisfaction, as has apparently been the case since the first-gen Apple Watch was announced in 2015. CEO Tim Cook also revealed other numbers. He stated that Apple Watch shipments grew 60 percent just in 2017.

tvOS
During the tvOS 12 announcement at WWDC 2018 this week, Apple announced that the Apple TV 4K would now be the only streaming player to get support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the Apple TV app on iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch now has support for over 100 video channels spanning 10 countries.

Further reading: iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2018
