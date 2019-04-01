Technology News

Apple's Troubled Supplier Japan Display to Seek Funding

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple's Troubled Supplier Japan Display to Seek Funding

Apple supplier Japan Display said on Monday it aims to raise as much as $990 million in new financing as early as this week, sending shares of the struggling manufacturer sharply higher.

Japan Display, one of the world's top vendors of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels used in iPhones, has been battered by Apple's shifting fortunes. It has been particularly hurt by a slowdown in iPhone sales and a proliferation of new models that use newer, organic light-emitting displays (OLED).

Japan Display said it is aiming for a total capital increase of JPY 110 billion ($990 million). As much as JPY 80 billion of that would be through issuance of stocks and bonds to external investors, an agreement it aimed to reach this week, it said.

It did not name the external investors, although two sources with direct knowledge of the matter had previously told Reuters it was looking to an investor group, led by China Silkroad Investment Capital, for a bailout.

The remainder of the financing would come through preferred shares to refinance existing debt held by its largest shareholder, the state-backed INCJ, Japan Display said in its statement.

Japan Display, formed in 2012 in a government-backed merger of the ailing display units of Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi, flagged its fifth straight year of net losses in February.

Shares of Japan Display rose as much as 16 percent in early trade on Monday and were up 13 percent at JPY 78 as of 0211 GMT.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Japan Display
Gmail Gets Email Scheduling Feature, Better Smart Compose, and Native Actions
Amazon Said to Be Working on Video News App for Fire TV Devices
Apple's Troubled Supplier Japan Display to Seek Funding
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  2. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  3. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  6. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  7. Play Snake on Your Google Maps App This April Fools' Day
  8. Realme U1 Price in India Slashed Again, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.