Apple's Own iPhone 5G Modem Chip Won't Launch Till 2025: Report

Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 16:43 IST
Apple's plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years, the media reported.

In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself, CNET reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by The Information, Apple may not have a homegrown 5G modem ready for its iPhones till 2025.

"Citing an anonymous source, The Information said that 'in interviews with prospective hires for the team, Apple has told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025'," the CNET report added.

Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.

Earlier, the company had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider - Qualcomm - because of a dispute over Qualcomm's licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two companies settled in April at an undisclosed amount.

As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020. 

