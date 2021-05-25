Technology News
Apple is expected to announce next-gen software like iPadOS 15, iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2021 11:05 IST
Apple is largely expected to launch the MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021

Highlights
  • Apple will host a five-day WWDC 2021 event beginning June 7
  • The keynote will be held on June 7 at 10am PDT (10.30pm IST)
  • The event will be live streamed on Apple.com and YouTube

Apple has announced the dates of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 event. The five-day affair will begin on June 7 at 10am PDT (10.30pm IST) and end on June 11. Apple will announce its latest ‘software and technologies' during the event keynote and also allow developers to attend virtual sessions and get in touch with Apple engineers. During the keynote, the Cupertino giant is expected to announce next-gen software like iPadOS 15, iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.

WWDC 2021 keynote timings, live stream details

Emails with details for the WWDC 2021 conference were sent out confirming that the conference will begin on June 7 and will be held entirely online due to the ongoing health crisis. The keynote will begin at 10am PDT (10.30pm IST) on June 7 wherein Apple will reveal next-gen software for its products and speculatively a new MacBook Pro as well. The entire event will be live streamed on Apple.com, YouTube, and the Apple TV app for Apple TV users. Just like last year, there is no fee for WWDC 2021 participants.

Apart from this, during the five-day event, Apple will host over 200 in-depth sessions for developers enabling them to create apps for the Apple ecosystem. Developers will also get a chance to touch base with over 1,000 Apple engineers on the Apple Developer Forums and get one-on-one guidance on implementing Apple technologies, UI design principles, managing apps on the App Store, and much more. All details regarding the sessions at WWDC 2021 can be found on this dedicated page.

What to expect at WWDC 2021

As mentioned, the keynote will most likely see Apple detailing features about the next-gen software like iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and hopefully watchOS 8 as well. iOS 15 is said to feature notification upgrades and iPadOS 15 is reported to come with a redesigned home screen.

Popular YouTuber Jon Prosser took to Twitter to leak that the next-gen MacBook Pro will most likely be launching at WWDC. The MacBook Pro is reported to be completely redesigned with a new chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger, and more ports including the HDMI and SD card slot. It is rumoured to come in 14-inch and 16-inch models and be powered by the in-house processor.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
