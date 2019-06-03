Apple is kicking off the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019 later today. The five-day event will begin with the anticipated keynote that is expected to reveal the company's all major software-focussed developments for the year 2019. CEO Tim Cook and other key faces at Apple will participate in the keynote presentation that will take place at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Similar to the past WWDC editions, Apple is set to live stream the keynote session of this year's WWDC through its official website as well as WWDC app. Among the key announcements expected at WWDC 2019, iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 would be the showstoppers. New developer tools and improvements to the existing solutions would also be revealed.

How to watch Apple WWDC 2019 keynote live stream

The WWDC 2019 keynote India time is 10:30pm IST, though it is taking place at 10am PDT in the US. The event will be live streamed across various channels. If you own an Apple TV, you can watch the stream via the Apple Events app. Similarly, for those who have an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or a Mac machine with Safari installed can watch the WWDC 2019 keynote live stream on the official Apple Events website. The event can also be live streamed through the WWDC app on Apple devices. Windows users can watch the WWDC keynote live through the Microsoft Edge browser. Moreover, users on Android can watch the event live on Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browsers. The stream notably requires MSE, H.264, and AAC support.

What to expect from WWDC 2019 keynote - iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and more

This year's WWDC keynote isn't likely to be an iPhone-centric developer event. Apple instead is likely to showcase various updates towards its services, which all it aims to help uplift its revenues and expand the existing user base over time. But nevertheless, iOS 13 is likely to be amongst the key announcements at the event.

If we look at the past reports, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13 along with a dedicated system-wide Dark Mode and various UI tweaks and enhancements. Recent screenshot leaks have suggested that the new iOS version would have a bunch of app updates, including the new iteration of the Reminders app and the unification of the Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps into a single, Find My app. The interface of the screenshot window is also likely to receive a facelift. Furthermore, the default keyboard on iOS is speculated to receive support for swipe typing -- similar to how swiping gestures work on Google's Gboard or Swype keyboard.

For iPad users, iOS 13 is expected to bring an updated multitasking experience and various tweaks to the home screen. System improvements could also arrive on the iPad models. It is also likely that Apple will highlight new computing capabilities of its tablet to rival the likes of Chromebooks and Microsoft's Surface hybrids.

Apple is likely to release iOS 13 in September, but early developer previews are likely to be released shortly to give a glimpse at all the major features. The new iOS version is also said to be incompatible with older iPhone models, namely the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, and the iPhone 5s.

Alongside iOS 13, Apple is likely to announce macOS 10.15 as the new version of its macOS. The next-generation platform is expected to bring support for iPad apps. More details towards the multistep initiative that the Cupertino giant is making to unify the experience on iOS and macOS are also likely to be announced at the WWDC 2019 keynote. The initiative, which is codenamed "Marzipan", is notably planned for 2021 to make the development of iOS and macOS apps easier.

The Apple Watch lineup is also expected to receive a list of new features -- extensive independence from the iPhone -- through watchOS 6. The new watchOS platform would also be detailed at the keynote session. It is believed to receive new apps and enhanced versions of its existing health-tracking features. Further, apps such as a Calculator and a Books app could be announced specifically for newer Apple Watch models.

Apple TV users would also be pleased during the WWDC 2019 keynote presentation as the company is expected to announce the tvOS 13. The new platform would come with services to enhance multimedia experiences. Apple may also reveal its new partnerships to uplift its digital content strategy. Additionally, iTunes is rumoured to be replaced with an updated Apple Music.

