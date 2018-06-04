Apple WWDC 2018 Keynote Address: Live Blog

Apple's developer-focused conference - WWDC 2018 - is scheduled to begin tonight. The WWDC 2018 keynote will begin at 10.30 pm IST on June 4, 2018, which answers the big question of WWDC date and time. Gadgets 360 is at the event in San Jose, California, and you can expect us to bring all the news to you as Apple announces it. Before you ask, we don't expect to see big hardware announcements such as iPhone launches at WWDC 2018 even though some early rumours suggested that an iPhone SE 2 may launch at the event. However, if you go by the hardware announcements at WWDC 2017, then we could see some announcements regarding iPads and Macs this year. There's even talk of new AirPods and perhaps an update to the AirPower wireless charging mat announced earlier.

The focus of the WWDC 2018 keynote is obviously going to be iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS - the four big software platforms under Apple's banner. Early rumours suggest that WWDC 2018's focus is going to be on an appearance tweak for iOS and macOS, with both platforms probably getting a system-wide dark mode. We'll find out more once the event begins. We could also hear more about a Web player for Apple Music, something we've been waiting for. This year is expected to be one with lots of minor software tweaks as opposed to major changes, and we will find out if that rumour is true once the WWDC keynote begins.

As far as iOS 12 is concerned, the rumour mill suggests that Apple will unveil some kind of a digital wellbeing feature on iOS 12 to help people reduce the time they spend with their iOS devices. We can also expect to see more of ARKit and Apple's big augmented reality push. If there is one feature we want Apple to improve and show at WWDC 2018, it is Siri. The virtual assistant has been far behind competitors such as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, and Apple needs to play catch up.