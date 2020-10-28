Technology News
loading

Apple Acquires Vilynx, a Self-Learning AI Video Firm That Can Help Improve Its Apps

Apple could potentially apply this technology to its digital assistant, Siri, and its search.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 28 October 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Acquires Vilynx, a Self-Learning AI Video Firm That Can Help Improve Its Apps

The deal adds to a growing list of AI companies purchased by Apple in recent years

Highlights
  • The deal with Vilynx was completed for about $50 million
  • Apple acquired Xnor.ai, Inductiv and Voysis to bolster its AI efforts
  • Apple launched Siri in 2011 and has since expanded AI across its software

Apple acquired a startup specialising in advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology that may help the iPhone maker improve its own AI across a number of apps and services.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant acquired Barcelona-based Vilynx earlier this year, according to people familiar with the deal. Vilynx developed technology that uses AI to analyze a video's visual, audio and text content to understand what the video shows. It used that technology to create tags for the video, making it searchable.

The deal was completed for about $50 million (roughly Rs. 368 crores), said the people who asked not to be named because they weren't authorised to speak about the transaction.

Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” the company said in a statement.

Vilynx applied its technology to software that companies used for search and recommendation engines for video and other media. On its now defunct website, the startup touted the ability of its system to not only recognise items, but understand them.

“Recognition is detecting Michael Jordan's face,” the website said. “Understanding is knowing it's Michael Jordan, the former NBA basketball player who played for the Chicago Bulls and went to the University of North Carolina.”

Apple could potentially apply this technology to the company's digital assistant, Siri, and its search. It could also be used in the company's Photos app to make video more searchable in a similar fashion to how users can find photos by searching for items inside the photos. Apple could also potentially apply it toward a recommendation engine for its TV and News apps to surface more relevant content to users.

About 50 of the company's engineers and data scientists are remaining at Apple, including Vilynx's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Elisenda Bou-Balust, the people familiar said.

Apple is keeping Vilynx's Barcelona office and intends to make it one of the company's main artificial intelligence research and development centers in Europe, the people said. Apple has started hiring engineers for the office. Apple also has AI engineers in Europe in Cambridge, UK, Cork, Ireland, Munich and Zurich.

The deal adds to a growing list of AI companies purchased by Apple in recent years. In 2020, Apple also acquired Xnor.ai, Inductiv and Voysis to bolster its artificial intelligence efforts.

Apple launched Siri in 2011 and has since expanded AI across its software, including the Camera and Photos apps, battery life optimisation, and facial and handwriting recognition. But while the company has made strides to improve the machine learning technology, the Siri voice assistant is still regarded as inferior to rivals from Alphabet's Google and Amazon.

Apple's recent AI-related deals, an increased public presence for the machine learning group, the hiring of new researchers and the appointment of former Google executive John Giannandrea signal the company's effort to make major improvements.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AI, Siri, Vilnyx, iPhone
Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Defend Key Law in Front of US Senate Panel
FIFA 21 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Release Date Set for December 4

Related Stories

Apple Acquires Vilynx, a Self-Learning AI Video Firm That Can Help Improve Its Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  3. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  4. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Review
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  9. OnePlus Nord vs Google Pixel 4a: Best Value Smartphone Under Rs. 30,000?
  10. Micromax In Series to Debut With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyperpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles
  2. OnePlus Watch Launch Postponed Indefinitely, Tipster Claims
  3. FIFA 21 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Release Date Set for December 4
  4. Apple Acquires Vilynx, a Self-Learning AI Video Firm That Can Help Improve Its Apps
  5. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Defend Key Law in Front of US Senate Panel
  6. Microsoft Earnings Continue to Soar Due to Increased Demand for Cloud Services Amid Pandemic
  7. TikTok Partners With Shopify to Move Into E-Commerce Space
  8. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia Ankhi Das Steps Down
  10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition With All-Black Design Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com