Technology News
loading

Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips

Apple reached the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for its products.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 January 2022 10:51 IST
Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips

Some investors worry Apple is hitting the limits of how much it can expand its user base

Highlights
  • Apple continued to lead for the second straight month in China
  • Apple's shares hit intraday record high of $182.88 (roughly Rs. 13,640)
  • Tesla is now the world's most valuable automaker

Apple on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,23,75,950 crore) stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality.

On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company's shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88 (roughly Rs. 13,640), putting Apple's market value just above $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,23,75,950 crore). The stock ended the session up 2.5 percent at $182.01 (roughly Rs. 13,570), with Apple's market capitalisation at $2.99 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,22,97,330 crore).

The world's most valuable company reached the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhone devices, MacBook gadgets and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

"It's a fantastic accomplishment and certainly worthy to be celebrated," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It just shows you how far Apple has come, and how dominant it is seen as in the majority of investors' eyes."

Apple shared the $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,49,11,080 crore) market value club with Microsoft, which is now worth about $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,86,41,425 crore). Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla have market values above $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,56,570 crore). Saudi Arabian Oil is valued at about $1.9 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,41,67,825 crore), according to Refinitiv.

"The market is rewarding companies that have strong fundamentals and balance sheets, and the companies that are hitting these sort of huge market caps have proven they are strong businesses and not speculation,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Apple's shares have climbed around 5,800 percent since co-founder and former chief executive Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, far outpacing the S&P 500's gain of about 230 percent during the same period.

Under Tim Cook, who in 2011 became chief executive following Jobs' death, Apple has sharply increased its revenue from services like video streaming and music. That helped Apple reduce its reliance on the iPhone to about 52 percent of total revenue in fiscal 2021 from over 60 percent in 2018, pleasing investors worried the company relied too much on its top-selling product.

Still, some investors worry Apple is hitting the limits of how much it can expand its user base and how much cash it can squeeze from each user, with no guarantees that future product categories will prove as lucrative as the iPhone.

The rapid embrace of technologies such as 5G, virtual reality and artificial intelligence has also increased the allure of Apple and other Big Tech companies.

In China, the world's largest smartphone market, Apple continued to lead for the second straight month, beating rivals such as Vivo and Xiaomi, recent data from CounterPoint Research showed.

With Tesla now the world's most valuable automaker as Wall Street bets heavily on electric cars, many investors expect Apple to launch its own vehicle within the next few years.

"The icing on the cake, which may turn out to be the cake, is the potential for an EV car," Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management said.

Just as Apple's market capitalisation hits the $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,23,75,950 crore) milestone, its share price as a percentage of the Nasdaq 100 index's value is bumping up against a key technical level. In recent prior times, the stock price has risen above such a level and then subsequently declined.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, MacBook, Apple TV, Apple Music
Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Morbius Release Date Delayed to April 1 Over Omicron Concerns

Related Stories

Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  2. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale From January 10
  4. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  6. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 FE Ahead of Expected CES 2022 Debut
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display
  2. Morbius Release Date Delayed to April 1 Over Omicron Concerns
  3. Apple Becomes First Company to Hit $3-Trillion Market Value, Then Slips
  4. James Webb Space Telescope: First Three Layers of Solar Shield Deployed, Final Two to Be Stretched Today
  5. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Elizabeth Holmes, Founder of Blood-Testing Startup Theranos, Found Guilty in Fraud Trial
  7. BioShock Creator Ken Levine’s Next Game Stuck in Development Hell for Past 8 Years
  8. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
  9. PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games
  10. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for January 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com