Technology News
loading

Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down

Apple is being investigated for its throttling, or slowing down, of iPhones through power management software.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down

Investigators have asked Apple for data about "unexpected shutdowns" of iPhones

Highlights
  • The probe is ongoing since October 2018
  • In 2017, Primate Labs revealed iPhones became slower as they aged
  • The attorneys general offices in Arizona and Texas declined to comment

Arizona is leading a multi-US state investigation into whether Apple's deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws, documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

In the ongoing probe since at least October 2018, investigators have asked Apple for data about "unexpected shutdowns" of iPhones and the company's throttling, or slowing down, of the devices through power management software, documents Reuters obtained from Texas through a public records request showed.

Last week, a separate document obtained from Texas by a tech watchdog group showed that Texas' attorney general was involved in the investigation but did not specify the issues being investigated nor which state was leading the effort.

 

A majority of US states, representing both Democratic and Republican attorneys general, are teaming up on the investigation, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The attorneys general offices in Arizona and Texas declined to comment. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple came under fire in 2017 when Primate Labs, the maker of software for measuring a phone's processor speeds, revealed that some iPhones became slower as they aged.

Apple later acknowledged that it reduced power demands - which can slow the processor - when an aging phone's battery struggles to supply the peak current the processor demands. Apple said without its adjustments, iPhones would have unexpectedly shut down from power spikes.

Outraged iPhone users said that appeared to confirm long-held suspicions that Apple slowed older devices to encourage users to buy new phones. Apple publicly apologised and slashed prices on battery replacements.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,740 crores) to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit related to the battery issues.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone Battery
TikTok Faces US National Security Review

Related Stories

Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. Google One Phone Backups Feature Goes Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  7. Huawei Tops Samsung for First Time in Smartphone Shipments in Q2: Canalys
  8. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  9. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Faces Multi-State US Probe Into Older iPhones Slowing, Shutting Down
  3. TikTok Faces US National Security Review
  4. OnePlus 8T May Have Been Spotted on Geekbench, Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  5. Antitrust Hearing Online Moments: Jeff Bezos' Snack, Room Ratings, and 'The Net'
  6. Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch
  7. Qualcomm Suggests Delay in 5G iPhone 12 Launch, October Debut Now Likely
  8. Google One Phone Backups Feature Now Available for Free, New iOS App Coming Soon
  9. Samsung Says Strong Demand for Memory Chips Overcame Impact of Pandemic on Smartphone Sales
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com