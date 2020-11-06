Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, macOS 10.15.7, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, HomePod Software 14.2 Updates Released by Apple

iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, macOS 10.15.7, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, HomePod Software 14.2 Updates Released by Apple

iPhone models get iOS 14.2 with new AirPlay controls and intercom support for HomePods.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 November 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, macOS 10.15.7, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, HomePod Software 14.2 Updates Released by Apple

Apple devices get software updates with improvements and bug fixes

Highlights
  • watchOS 7.1 brings ECG functionality to additional regions
  • HomePod can connect to Apple TV 4K with stereo, Dolby Atmos audio
  • macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update brings security fixes

Apple has released software updates for its iPhones and iPads, smartwatch, HomePod, tvOS, and laptops. iPhones get iOS 14.2 and older models have received iOS 12.4.9. Apple Watch models have got watchOS 7.1, HomePod and tvOS get software version 14.2, and macOS gets Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. There are a lot of improvements and big fixes in the iOS updates while watchOS 7.1 brings ECG functionality to additional regions, along with other features. The HomePod update brings enhanced home theatre support along with various bug fixes.

The iOS and iPadOS updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPod touch 7th generation, iPad Air 2 and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. iOS 14.2 brings more than 100 new emoji, eight new wallpapers in both light and dark versions, notifications for headphone audio level that shows alerts when the volume could impact hearing. Additionally, there are new AirPlay controls, intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini, and users can now connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K to get stereo, Dolby Atmos audio, and surround sound.

iOS 12.4.9 brings important security updates to older iPhone models. This is for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 and 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch's (2nd generation) magnifier can now detect people nearby and the LiDAR sensor can show their distance. Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe has been added as well.

Additionally, iPadOS 14.2 brings Auto FPS and Scene Detection in the Camera app for better video and photo quality. There are several bug fixes as well including a Camera viewfinder bug which made it appear black when launched, Lock Screen keyboard missing touches, issues with Photos widget, and many more.

The watchOS 7.1 update adds support for ECG on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia. These regions also get support for irregular heart rhythm notifications. It fixes an issue with the Apple Watch not being able to unlock the Mac. watchOS 7.1 also brings the notification for when the audio level may be getting too high.

With HomePod and tvOS software update 14.2, users can now pair two HomePods on an Apple TV to get stereo and surround sound with Dolby Atmos. There are several bug fixes as well.

Lastly, macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update has been released. It brings a host of security updates including a memory corruption issue (CVE-2020-27930), a type confusion issue (CVE-2020-27932), and a memory initialization issue (CVE-2020-27950).

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Ipad, iOS, iPadOS, Apple Watch, HomePod, Apple TV, macOS Catalina
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Parent ByteDance in Talks to Raise $2 Billion Before Possible Hong Kong Listing: Report
Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India

Related Stories

iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, macOS 10.15.7, tvOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, HomePod Software 14.2 Updates Released by Apple
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG’s Slide Trademark Hints at a New Name for Its Rollable Smartphone
  2. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  5. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched
  10. Apple Store Down in India Ahead of iPhone 12 mini Pre-Orders
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Blade A7s 2020 With Octa-Core Processor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 8T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 With Improved Camera Stability, Gaming Experience
  3. LG Slide Trademark Suggests New Name for Upcoming Rollable OLED Screen Smartphone
  4. Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden
  6. Razer Book 13 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K Display Launched
  7. Facebook Removes 'Inauthentic' Accounts, Pages Spanning Eight Nations
  8. Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro With 8K Support Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series Tipped to Get High Edition and Standard Edition, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com