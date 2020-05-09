Technology News
Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week

Apple said it is monitoring health data and government guidance to determine when and where it can safely reopen shops.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 May 2020 11:01 IST
Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week

Apple will take pandemic precautions such as making sure employees wear masks

Highlights
  • Apple will conduct temerature checks of everyone entering the stores
  • California has let some business and industries get back in action
  • Apple will monitor health data to determine when and where it can open

Apple on Friday said it will begin gradually reopening its retail shops in the US next week, taking pandemic precautions such as making sure everyone in them wears masks. The iPhone maker planned to start with some stores in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina.

"We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," Apple said in a statement to AFP.

"We'll open initially with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy."

Apple's home state of California still has tight shelter-in-place rules but moved this week to let some business and industries get back in action provided they defend against spread of the coronavirus.

Apple Doubles China Donations for COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

Apple said it is monitoring health data and government guidance to determine when and where it can safely reopen shops.

New protocols in Apple stores will include limiting the number of customers who can be inside, meaning probable delays for those who spontaneously stop by for technical help from a "Genius Bar."

Apple recommended people order online for delivery or in-store pickup to limit personal contact.

Apple Says App Store Expanding to 20 More Countries This Year

The move by Apple comes with several US states moving to end or ease lockdowns but with polls indicating many Americans remain cautious about resuming normal activities.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, coronavirus, lockdown
Google, Facebook Extend Work-From-Home Plans
Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
Comment
 
 

