Technology News
loading

Apple to Reopen Some Stores in Beijing Today, Company Site Says

The iPhone manufacturer said on February 8 it was extending its retail store closures in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 February 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Reopen Some Stores in Beijing Today, Company Site Says
Highlights
  • Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from February 14
  • Many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut
  • Its five stores in Beijing will open between 11am and 6pm

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from February 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.

The iPhone manufacturer said on February 8 it was extending its retail store closures in China, even as it worked toward opening its corporate offices and contact centres.

Its decision to shut its stores came after local authorities across China imposed travel curbs and warned residents to stay away from public areas in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far killed 1,367 people.

Its five stores in Beijing will open from February 14 between 11am and 6pm, according to Apple's website, shorter than its usual hours of 10am to 10pm. Stores in cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen remain shut.

"In view of public health and prevention, some of our retail stores are temporarily closed," it said in a notice on its website, which also asked customers visiting outlets that were open to wear a mask and cooperate with temperature taking.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Coronavirus
Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
Huawei Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets, Assisting Iran by US

Related Stories

Apple to Reopen Some Stores in Beijing Today, Company Site Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  5. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  6. Nikon’s D6 DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Gets Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
  10. Hotstar’s Criminal Justice Renewed for Season 2
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Revealed in First Look
  2. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain
  3. iQoo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon, Flipkart and iQoo.com to Carry the Smartphone
  4. Huawei Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets, Assisting Iran by US
  5. Apple to Reopen Some Stores in Beijing Today, Company Site Says
  6. Realme C3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Samsung Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks; No Word on a Release Date
  8. Snapchat Spotted Testing a Major New Redesign Aimed at Simplifying the App for New Users: Report
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled
  10. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid That Buzzed Earth Was Travelling With Its Own Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.