Technology News
loading

Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday Apple would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

India's information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday Apple would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.

Salcomp will invest Rs. 2,000 crores over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said.

Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 11,500 crores) each this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salcomp, Apple, Ravi Shankar Prasad, India
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Get Discounts in India as Part of 5th Anniversary Celebration Sale on Amazon
Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme X50 With 5G Support, Dual Hole-Punch Design to Launch Soon
  5. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  6. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  7. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  8. Out of Love Wraps Up a Year to Forget for Hotstar Originals
  9. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Get Discounts in India as Part of 5th Anniversary Celebration Sale on Amazon
  3. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
  5. NASA's BRUIE Robot to Hunt for Alien Life on Distant Ocean Worlds
  6. Airtel Lost Up to 3 Million Customers Due to J&K Network Shutdown: ICICI Securities
  7. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Penta-Lens Rear Camera Setup Will Launch Soon in India, Xiaomi Says
  8. Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres
  9. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  10. Paytm Raises Fresh Funding From Global Investors, Said to Now Be Valued at $16 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.