Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand

LG Display said an increase in working from home and online activities meant demand for products such as monitors, laptops and tablets would increase.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 April 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand

"We expect volatility in demand to increase down the road," the company said.

Highlights
  • LG Display posted an operating loss of $294.70 million
  • It was nearly triple the operating loss of $107.1 million a year earlier
  • Revenue fell 20 percent to $3.81 billion

Apple supplier LG Display warned of a sharp contraction in demand for TVs and smartphones as a result of the new coronavirus outbreak in the current quarter, after widening its first-quarter losses.

The South Korean panel maker posted its fifth straight quarter of operating losses, as the coronavirus pandemic added to the problems of the industry already grappling with demand falls and a supply glut.

LG Display posted an operating loss of $294.70 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores), better than Refinitiv SmartEstimate's $316.6 million loss (roughly Rs. 2,400 crores), but nearly triple the operating loss of $107.1 million (roughly Rs. 815 crores) a year earlier.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $3.81 billion (roughly Rs. 28,900 crores).

LG Display said an increase in working from home and online activities meant demand for products such as monitors, laptops and tablets would increase in the second quarter, but it might not be enough to offset weak demand for TVs and smartphones.

"We expect volatility in demand to increase down the road," LG Display said.

Analysts also said the spread of the coronavirus across the globe would lead to further losses.

"It's likely that LG Display will continue to have another quarterly loss, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus on North America and Europe, which now have become its epicentre," Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

LG Display's shares ended up 0.5 percent versus the wider market's fall of 0.98 percent. Its earnings announcement was issued after the market close.

Travel restrictions
The flat-screen maker also said it delayed production at its new Chinese factory for its advanced OLED display to the second quarter, citing difficulties in deploying technical staff because of travel restrictions caused by COVID-19. It had aimed to start production at the factory in Guangzhou in the first quarter.

Although LCD panel prices rose when production was disrupted in China at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak there, the price increases were shortlived as Chinese rivals resumed production, contributing to a supply glut.

Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch LCDs for television sets, rose just over 1 percent in the quarter from the previous quarter, data from WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce, showed.

To try to stem losses, LG Display has said it will halt domestic production of LCD TV panels by the end of this year.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, said last month it would end all production of LCD panels by the end of this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LCD, OLED, Display
Germany at Odds With Apple on Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing
YouTube Originals Embrace Lockdown With Melinda Gates, MrBeast, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, More
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  2. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  3. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  4. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Amazon Launches New Programme to Bring Local Shops Online
  7. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
  8. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  9. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Launches ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ Programme to List Local Shops as Sellers
  2. Apple Plans to Sell Macs With In-House Chips From 2021: Report
  3. Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing
  4. Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand
  5. Germany at Odds With Apple on Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing
  6. Skype Brings Custom Background Feature to Windows, Mac, Web Apps
  7. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
  8. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com