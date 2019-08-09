Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss

Japan Display gets more than half of its revenue from Apple.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss

Apple is believed to ditch LCD screens in favour of OLED displays, an additional blow to Japan Display

Highlights
  • Japan Display posted net loss of JPY 83.27 billion in April-June quarter
  • It was far wider than the JPY 1.77 billion loss reported a year earlier
  • Apple last week said its smartphone sales fell 12 percent globally

Cash-strapped Japan Display reported on Friday its tenth consecutive quarterly loss, hit by weak iPhone sales at its biggest client Apple, increasing the urgency for the firm to close a proposed bailout with a Chinese group.

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphones, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, posted a net loss of JPY 83.27 billion ($786.53 million or roughly Rs. 5,543 crores) in the April-June quarter, far wider than the JPY 1.77 billion (roughly Rs. 117 crores) loss a year earlier.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past five years, declined to give a full-year earnings outlook, but has previously warned it cannot guarantee a return to profit this year as demand for smartphone screens stays weak.

Apple said last week sales of the smartphone fell 12 percent globally to $25.99 billion (roughly Rs. 1,83,278 crores) in the quarter to June, after a 17 percent drop in the prior quarter.

Japan Display has tapped a group led by Chinese investment firm Harvest Group for an JPY 80 billion bailout deal for the screen maker, which includes investments from Apple and Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management.

The Japanese company plans to hold a shareholders' meeting on September 27 to formalise the bailout plan.

The investment, to be completed by August next year at the latest, will give the Chinese group a 49.8 percent stake in Japan Display, replacing Japanese government-backed fund INCJ as the biggest shareholder.

But it remains unclear whether Japan Display can close the deal by the deadline, as the investment is dependent on certain conditions, such as no intervention by Chinese authorities and no major cuts in orders from Apple.

Analysts say Apple may be ditching LCD screens in favour of thinner, more flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays as early as next year, an additional blow to the Japanese company whose late shift to OLED screens has already cost it orders from its biggest customer.

Japan Display first agreed on the bailout deal with the Chinese group in April, but was forced to change the structure as some members of the group walked away after making checks on Japan Display's financials.

The investor group was scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Friday, but abruptly cancelled it.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Japan Display, Apple
1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity Extended to 455 Days for Limited Period
Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  3. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  6. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  8. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  10. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity Extended to 455 Days for Limited Period
  2. Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss
  3. 1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  4. Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report
  5. Tesla Owner Lawsuit Claims Software Update Fraudulently Cut Battery Capacity
  6. Dropbox Reports Slowest Paid User Growth Since IPO
  7. Uber Loses $5 Billion, Misses Wall Street Targets Despite Easing Price War
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Season 1 to Have 20 Episodes, Says Tom Shippey
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70S With Snapdragon 675 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera
  10. Broadcom to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Unit for $10.7 Billion in Software Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.