Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Fall in Profit in Last Quarter of 2019

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer did not given any explanation for the decline.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2020
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Fall in Profit in Last Quarter of 2019

Foxconn is world's largest contract electronics manufacturer

  • Foxconn reported a 23.7 percent fall in profit
  • It reported net profit of TWD 47.76 billion
  • Foxconn did not given any explanation for the decline

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7 percent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 on Monday as it braces for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple.

Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of TWD 47.76 billion ($1.6 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above an average forecast of TWD 46.94 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer did not given any explanation for the decline from TWD 62.61 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.

Apple, its biggest client, rescinded its outlook for the first quarter of 2020 saying manufacturing in China had taken longer than expected to resume amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.

Foxconn warned this month that revenue would fall more than 15 percent in businesses including consumer electronics in the first quarter. But it said revenue would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.

Shares in the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have fallen more than 12 percent this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Foxconn, Apple
