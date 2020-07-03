Technology News
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Indian Customs Clearing Procedures Have Been Resolved

Foxconn said its customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all local regulatory procedures have been complied with.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2020 14:41 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Indian Customs Clearing Procedures Have Been Resolved

Foxconn said on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved

Highlights
  • Foxconn's customs clearance for cargo logistics has been resolved
  • All local regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn said
  • Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China

Apple supplier Foxconn said on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved, as additional scrutiny by the country of imports from China disrupted operations in some foreign firms amid tensions between the Asian giants.

Foxconn's customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all local regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn said in a filing to Taipei stock exchange. It did not elaborate.

Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly clashes at the disputed Himalayan border last month. The increased scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted operations at Foxconn, three sources told Reuters earlier this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple, India-China
Comment
 
 

