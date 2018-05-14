Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Drop in Profits Despite Strong iPhone Quarter

 
, 14 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Drop in Profits Despite Strong iPhone Quarter

Highlights

  • Foxconn posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday
  • It is world's largest contract electronics maker
  • Net profit for Q1 of 2018 reached TWD 24.08 billion

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday, lagging estimates despite a strong quarter for the US iPhone maker.

Net profit for the first three months of 2018 for the company known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co reached TWD 24.08 billion ($809 million or roughly Rs. 5,400 crores), it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

That was down 14.5 percent from TWD 28.168 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations. The first-quarter result was also lower than an average estimate of USD 28.71 billion from nine analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

In May Apple reported resilient iPhone sales in the face of waning global demand, with quarterly results that topped Wall Street forecasts. Foxconn assembles electronic devices including iPhones for Apple, which is a major customer.

Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, however, has been moving towards reducing the company's dependence on Apple by diversifying. In 2016 it acquired control of Japanese electronics and display panels maker Sharp Corp.

And in March, a unit of Foxconn announced it is buying Belkin International, a California-based maker of consumer electronics in a deal worth $866 million. Another unit, which makes cloud computing service equipment and industrial robots, filed on Monday for an IPO in Shanghai to raise capital for 5G-related projects and other uses.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Tablets, PC Laptops, Apple, Foxconn, iPhone
Xiaomi Said to Plan New Unit to Improve Its Smartphones' Cameras
Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Drop in Profits Despite Strong iPhone Quarter
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today
  2. Xiaomi's Upcoming Smartphone Lineup Spotted Online: Report
  3. iPhone SE 2 With Face ID, Notch Display Tipped to Launch in September
  4. OnePlus 6 Price, Images Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 6 India Pre-Bookings With Cashback, Extended Warranty Now Live
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today
  7. Xiaomi Says 'Best Selfie Phone' Launching in India on June 7
  8. Flipkart-Walmart Deal, Redmi S2 Launch, Android P, More News This Week
  9. Flipkart Sale Kicks Off With Deals on iPhone X, Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, More
  10. Google Photos Starts Offering 'Color Pop' Feature to Some Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.