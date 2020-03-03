Technology News
Apple Supplier to Resume Normal Production in China End of March

Apple supplier Foxconn said it would resume normal production in China by the end of March and that more than half its seasonal workforce in the country had restarted work following the coronavirus outbreak.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2020 14:38 IST
Foxconn last month started cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China

Highlights
  • Foxconn is aiming to resume normal production soon
  • The coronavirus outbreak has spread to more than 60 countries
  • Foxconn is one of big companies getting impacted by the outbreak

Apple supplier Foxconn said it would resume normal production in China by the end of March and that more than half its seasonal workforce in the country had restarted work following the coronavirus outbreak. The flu-like virus, which originated in China late last year and can be transmitted from person to person, has spread to more than 60 countries. It has infected over 86,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people, the majority in China.

Businesses have been hit hard as governments slapped travel curbs to contain the outbreak, upending supply chains and eroding demand. The Lunar New Year break was also extended in China, meaning workers were slower to get back to work.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world number one contract manufacturer, said late last month that it had started cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China but that the epidemic would take a toll on its revenue for the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, Coronavirus
