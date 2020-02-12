Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes to Resume Half of Output in Virus-Hit China by Month-End

Foxconn got the green light this week to reopen major plants in China, an internal document reviewed by Reuters showed.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes to Resume Half of Output in Virus-Hit China by Month-End

Foxconn got the green light this week to reopen major plants in China

Highlights
  • Foxconn aims to resume 80 percent of production in China in March
  • Its reopenings after the Lunar New Year holiday were delayed
  • Foxconn reported a drop of 12 percent in revenue in January

Taiwan's Foxconn hopes to resume half of its production in China by month-end, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the supplier to tech giant Apple and others reopens plants shut over a coronavirus outbreak. The world's largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80 percent of production in China in March, added the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, citing internal targets set by Chairman Liu Young-Way.

Foxconn's reopenings after the Lunar New Year holiday were delayed by the rapid spread of the virus in China, which has killed more than 1,100 people, as the World Health Organization warned against a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

"Chairman Liu hopes by end of February the production could reach 50 percent," said the person, who declined to be identified in the absence of authorisation to speak publicly.

"Shipments will be affected, but it's too early to give an exact number. We might still have a chance to make it with overtime, but we also need to monitor consumer sentiment to come for the end products," the source added.

The reference was to electronics, including smartphones.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to email and telephone calls to seek comment.

Foxconn got the green light this week to reopen major plants in China, and its plant in the eastern city of Kunshan was also approved on Tuesday to resume production, an internal document reviewed by Reuters showed.

But just about a tenth of the workforce had returned to two key plants in southern Shenzhen and central Zhengzhou as of Monday, a source told Reuters.

The two plants make up the bulk of Foxconn's assembly lines for Apple's iPhones and further delays to production after the enforced closures could hit global shipments.

Apple estimated first-quarter revenue in a wider range than usual to factor in the virus uncertainty.

On Monday, Foxconn reported a drop of 12 percent in revenue in January from a year ago, to TWD 364.6 billion ($12 billion). It did not give details.

Shares of Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, gained 3.1 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a rise of 0.9 percent in the benchmark index.

The shares have lost more than 7 percent since the market reopened after the holiday break.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple, China, Coronavirus
T-Mobile and Sprint Deal Wins Approval From US Judge
Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes to Resume Half of Output in Virus-Hit China by Month-End
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Launched, Promise 11 Hours of Battery Life
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Hotstar Now Offers Star Network Channels Live on Its Android, iOS Apps
  8. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  2. Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes to Resume Half of Output in Virus-Hit China by Month-End
  3. T-Mobile and Sprint Deal Wins Approval From US Judge
  4. Facebook Launches Digital Literacy Programme for Women in UP
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Launched: All Details
  6. Hotstar Now Offers Star Network Channels Live on Its Android, iOS Apps to Paid Subscribers
  7. Unwanted Contact, Sexting, Hate Speech Among Top Online Risks in India, Microsoft Research Finds
  8. Facebook, Cisco, AT&T, Sprint Join Companies That Have Withdrawn From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  9. iQoo 3 5G Flagship Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's Split-Screen 'Flex' Mode Will Soon Be Available to Other Phone Makers: Google
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.