Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business

Foxconn is Taiwan's tech bellwether and second-biggest company by market value.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business

Taiwan's Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple, posted a better-than-expected 23 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast slight growth in its core business next year.

The latest solid showing from the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer should ease investor concerns over weak global demand, as it comes on the heels of Apple's positive earnings forecast for the year-end holiday quarter.

But the protracted Sino-US trade war has kept global tech firms on their toes, prompting some to warn of lower sales and cut production.

Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told an investor conference after the quarterly results that he expects slight yearly growth in 2020 in its consumer electronics and smart devices business, which includes smartphones and TVs, thanks to "a stabilising global economic situation." He did not elaborate.

Liu also said Foxconn hopes to boost its gross profit to more than 10 percent in 3-5 years from 6-7 percent now, citing a "transformation" plan which includes investment in areas including making parts for electronic vehicles and digital health.

Foxconn, Taiwan's tech bellwether and second-biggest company by market value, reported a net profit of  TWD 30.7 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) for the July-September quarter, versus an average forecast of TWD 27.75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,500 crores) by 12 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The company attributed the profit rise from TWD 24.88 billion a year earlier to improving margins from subsidiaries including handset maker FIH Mobile, which returned to profit in the third quarter.

"We predict an improving outlook for Hon Hai in 2020 thanks to better iPhone shipments," KGI Securities said in a report ahead of the results, referring to Foxconn's official name Hon Hai Precision Industry.

KGI expects iPhone shipments to grow up to 10 percent in 2020 and said higher demand for new technologies such as fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology could also help Foxconn boost sales and margins.

Foxconn manufactures the bulk of Apple's iPhones in China, and analysts estimate nearly half of its revenue comes from the US firm.

More US tariffs against China are set to take effect on December 15, although officials from both sides said they have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods if a "phase one" trade deal can be negotiated.

Liu did not elaborate on the trade war's impact on Foxconn, but said it has to be "very flexible" in making adjustments in its global operations, noting it has factories in Vietnam and India.

Liu also said Foxconn would continue to invest in Wisconsin, dismissing speculation it may be considering scaling back such plans. He said in addition to flat screen panels, the company plans to invest in areas including high performance computing and data centres in the state.

Prior to the earnings announcement, shares in Foxconn, which has market capitalisation of around $41 billion, closed down 1.4 percent on Wednesday, lagging the broader market.

Despite trade war concerns and generally sluggish global demand for electronics, the stock has gained nearly 27 percent so far this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Foxconn
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020
Overwatch 2 'Isn't as Controversial as It Sounds', Jeff Kaplan Says
Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  7. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
  8. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Launch Later Today
  9. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. NASA Renames Faraway Ice World After Nazi-Link Backlash
#Latest Stories
  1. Hackers Demand $5 Million From Mexico's State Oil Firm in Ransomware Attack
  2. Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro Dismantled in Official Video to Show Off Internals
  3. Overwatch 2 'Isn't as Controversial as It Sounds', Jeff Kaplan Says
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020
  6. Children's Day 2019: Google Set to Announce 'Doodle for Google' Winner
  7. Vivo S5 Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM a Day Before Launch
  8. Artificial Intelligence-Created Paintings to Be Put on Sale by Sotheby’s in New York
  9. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.