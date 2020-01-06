Technology News
loading

Apple Sues Security Vendor Corellium for Alleged Copyright Violations

According to the complaint by Apple, the product Corellium offers is a "virtual" version of Apple mobile hardware products.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 12:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Sues Security Vendor Corellium for Alleged Copyright Violations

The new lawsuit was filed by Apple in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Highlights
  • Apple initially sued Corellium for copyright infringement in August
  • Corellium is commercialising illegal replication of iOS: Apple
  • Corellium copies everything: the code, the UI, the icons, Apple alleged

Taking its legal fight with iOS virtualisation vendor Corellium to a new level, Apple is suing the company for allegedly trafficking under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in the US.

The new lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida comes after the iPhone maker initially sued Corellium for copyright infringement in August, alleging that the company's virtualisation of iOS was violating Apple's ownership of the code, The Verge reported on Friday.

Expanding the case, Apple's revised complaint alleges that "Corellium's business is based entirely on commercialising the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices".

"Corellium simply copies everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons - all of it, in exacting detail...providing its users with the tools to do the same," it added.

According to the complaint by Apple, the product Corellium offers is a "virtual" version of Apple mobile hardware products, accessible to anyone with a web browser.

"Specifically, Corellium serves up what it touts as a perfect digital facsimile of a broad range of Apple's market-leading devices recreating with fastidious attention to detail not just the way the operating system and applications appear visually to bona fide purchasers, but also the underlying computer code."

In a statement after the filing, Corellium said it is "deeply disappointed by Apple's persistent demonisation of jailbreaking."

Jailbreaking an iPhone lets people customise their iOS devices and run unsupported apps.

"Apple is using this case as a trial balloon in a new angle to crack down on jailbreaking," said Corellium CEO Amanda Gorton.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple
Overload on Train to Kashmir's Internet Oasis
US Government Website Briefly Defaced by 'Iranian Hackers'

Related Stories

Apple Sues Security Vendor Corellium for Alleged Copyright Violations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  2. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  3. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  6. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Laptop Brand Trademark Listing Spotted in India
  7. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  10. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
  2. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
  3. Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special
  4. Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
  5. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
  6. Flipkart Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax
  8. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
  9. Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series
  10. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.