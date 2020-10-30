Technology News
Apple Temporarily Shutting 17 of 20 Stores in France Amid Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown

Apple is expanding the Express format in hopes of still being able to serve areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2020 17:37 IST
The new format has a wall in front of the main store, with sales counters protected by plexiglass

Highlights
  • Opéra, Les Quatre Temps, and Rosny 2 stores in Paris will remain open
  • Apple's 15 stores in Germany will remain open
  • Customers make an appointment to pick up orders placed online

Apple will temporarily close 17 of its 20 stores in France from October 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company's website showed.

Apple's Opéra, Les Quatre Temps, and Rosny 2 stores in Paris will remain open, the company's website showed. Those three stores are using Apple's new Express format, according to the site.

Apple is expanding the Express format this month in hopes of still being able to serve customers in areas with high numbers of coronavirus cases, while meeting its own health and safety standards for employees and customers, the company's retail chief told Reuters earlier this month.

The new format has a wall in front of the main store, with sales counters protected by plexiglass and a few shelves of accessories. Customers make an appointment to pick up orders placed online.

The company's 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to Apple's website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

