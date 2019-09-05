Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to open its newest and largest store in Japan in the heart of the Marunouchi business district of Tokyo on Saturday. Marunouchi is Apple's third store to open in Japan since last April as part of a multi-year retail investment and expansion in the country. At Apple Marunouchi, customers will get hands-on service with all of Apple's products, get technical advice and unlock their creativity with Creative Pros, the iPhone-maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The opening of Apple Marunouchi marks a significant moment in Apple's long relationship with Japan.

"Marunouchi has amazing energy and our teams can't wait to welcome customers to our largest store in Japan for the first time on Saturday," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People.

Over half of the 130 team members at Apple Marunouchi will join from Apple stores across Japan. Collectively, the team speaks 15 languages and is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.

"Apple's fifth store in Tokyo features a unique facade, with two-story vitrine windows made from specially cast aluminium to obtain three-dimensional rounded corners. The first of their kind, the windows allow the vibrant street life of the surrounding area to connect with the store. Inside, native bamboo lines the window openings to bring the outside in. The double-height atrium in the heart of the store connects both levels and is the new home for Today at Apple in Tokyo," Apple's press release adds.

The company also said that later this month, Apple will also relocate Apple Fukuoka to a new and expanded location and complete the remodel of Apple Omotesando.