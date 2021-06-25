Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID 19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says

Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says

Apple boomed during the pandemic, hitting $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,48,27,900 crores) in market capitalisation in August 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2021 10:45 IST
Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says

Part of Apple's retail success amid closures was streamlining its buy-online, pick-up-in-person process

Highlights
  • The iPhone maker is also adding a new "Creative Studios" programme
  • One of the retail-related weak spots was a slowdown in sales of AppleCare
  • Apple also experienced supply chain missteps over the past year

Apple is expanding retail operations as the United States emerges from the pandemic, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever, its retail chief told Reuters.

Apple is doing this as the retail industry works out what the post-pandemic future will look like, including consumers who have become used to ordering almost everything online.

For Apple, the answer is keeping what helped it through the pandemic, and doubling down on its pre-pandemic strategy of in-store events and experiences beyond shopping.

The express counters that popped up to help customers more efficiently pick up online orders, for example, will become regular features of Apple's 500-plus stores around the world, all of which have reopened as of June 14.

The iPhone maker is also adding a new "Creative Studios" programme, starting in Los Angeles and Beijing, that aims to teach young people from underrepresented communities to use Apple products to create music, films, and photography. That adds to a broader array of classes based out of the stores designed to bring in customers in contact with Apple more frequently.

"We're looking at this moment right now as a way to really begin again, and begin again in every way," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, told Reuters as the company prepared on Thursday to open a new store at the renovated Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Apple's second new US retail outlet since the beginning of the pandemic.

Apple boomed during the pandemic, hitting $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,48,36,500 crores) in market capitalisation in August 2020 and setting records for sales of iPhone handsets and several other categories.

One of the retail-related weak spots in its financial results, analysts said, was a slowdown in sales of AppleCare, a device insurance plan that is often an upsell during a store visit but easier for consumers to skip online. Apple also experienced supply chain missteps over the past year, delivering its iPhone 12 later than usual last year and saying in April that the global semiconductor shortage would cost it several billion dollars in sales.

Personal experience

Part of Apple's retail success amid closures was streamlining its buy-online, pick-up-in-person process. Apple's long-held retail strategy has been to encourage customers to wander its airy stores to touch and feel its devices.

During the pandemic, Apple re-worked many stores to have small express counters designed to facilitate pickups quickly but still give a personal touch, sometimes by following up online or by phone later to set up devices.

"The goal was really for speed, which is very different than what we usually experience in a retail store," O'Brien said. "We want to make sure that in that experience that they can come in, quickly get the product they want. But we do want to make sure that we can also have a quick conversation with them to make sure that they have everything they need."

As local rules allow, Apple is returning to in-person events and classes at its stores. The "Creative Studios" effort will eventually roll out to other major cities, O'Brien said.

Carolina Milanesi, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, said programs like those, in addition to courses designed to teach computer coding and other tech skills, are ways for Apple to bolster its brand with consumers between purchases.

“The more they can get you to use the device, the more engaged you are, the more loyal you're going to be," Milanesi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 12, COVID 19
Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador

Related Stories

Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  6. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  7. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, Company Teases
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Trailer: Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Has Major Daddy Issues With The Mandarin
  2. Big Tech Antitrust: US Panel Votes Yes on 'Break 'Em Up' Bill
  3. Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
  4. Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
  5. Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
  6. Google Chrome Delays Blocking of Tracking Cookies to Late 2023
  7. Windows 11 Now Official, Brings Fresh Interface, Centrally-Placed Start Menu
  8. Lenovo Go Adds Nearly a Dozen Accessories to Its Portfolio to Assist Multitasking
  9. Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com