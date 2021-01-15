Technology News
Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900: All the Details

Apple Store will kick off the cashback and no-cost EMI offer from next week on January 21.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 January 2021 14:43 IST
Apple Store was launched in India in September last year

  • Apple Store is offering Rs. 5,000 cashback to eligible shoppers
  • Offer is valid on orders over Rs. 44,900
  • Apple says this offer cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education

Apple Store is offering Rs. 5,000 cashback to shoppers who place online orders over Rs. 44,900 in India. This will be a limited-time offer that will start on January 21 and end on January 28. The cashback offer will be valid for HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC credit card EMIs only. There are a few caveats to this offer as well. For instance, it cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education pricing.

The notification for the offer can be seen in minute text at the top of Apple Store India webpage. It states that the cashback offer will start from Thursday, January 21, and allow shoppers to get Rs. 5,000 cashback on orders over Rs. 44,900 and no-cost EMIs for six months. Cashback is available for qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC credit card EMIs only, the company said. The offer cannot be combined with the reduced pricing of Apple Store for Education.

To avail the offer, there should be a single order of Rs. 44,900 or more and multiple orders cannot be combined to receive the Rs. 5,000 cashback. If your order and card is applicable for the cashback, it will be initiated once the product or products have been delivered, after which it should be done within seven days.

For the no-cost EMI offer, you need to have a qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC credit card EMIs. Just like the cashback offer, it cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education. The no-cost EMI offer is only valid on the six-month plan. Apple says it can revise or withdraw the offer without any prior notice.

Both the cashback and no-cost EMI offers will end on January 28, giving interested shoppers a week to make their purchases from Apple Store Online.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store Online India, Apple Store, Apple Store India, HDFC
Researchers Explain How Locked Android, iOS Phone Encryption Gets Bypassed

