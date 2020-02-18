Technology News
Apple Spring Event Rumoured to Be Held End of March, iPhone 9 and More Hardware Announcements Expected: Report

Along with the new iPhone, we could see iOS 13.4 being rolled out as well.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 18 February 2020 10:36 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks

The Apple iPhone 9 isn’t too far off, if rumours are to be believed

Highlights
  • New sources confirm the existence of Apple’s spring event
  • It’s said to take place on March 31
  • Sales of the new products are expected to commence from April 3

There have been lots of rumours and speculations about Apple's upcoming “budget” iPhone and now, there is a good chance that Apple could announce it at its March event. According to a report, citing sources close to Apple, the company will hold its spring even towards the end of March, most likely on March 31, where it will announce new products and the sales of which would begin the following Friday, on April 3. The iPhone 9 is one of the hotly anticipated products to be announced but along with that, we could also see a refreshed iPad Pro, a wireless charging pad, and perhaps the rollout of iOS 13.4. However, this is still speculation at this point until Apple officially sends out invites for its spring event.

This new bit of information comes directly from a source at Apple, whom German technology website iPhone-ticker swears by. The report states that Apple will indeed be hosting its spring event this year towards the end of March. The most likely date is said to be March 31 for the press announcement, followed by the availability of the new products the following Friday, April 3. Apple has skipped this spring event a few times before but it looks like we'll be getting one in 2020. The source hasn't confirmed what products will be launching, but we'll be very surprised if the iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 is not on that list.

A couple of weeks ago, tipster Evan Blass tweeted that the new budget iPhone would be arriving sometime in March had already begun. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been speculating that we could also expect refreshed iPad Pro models and a wireless charging mat.

Tentatively called the iPhone 9, the upcoming phone is said to look a lot like an iPhone 8 with upgraded internals. Apple will reportedly retain the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 9 and will equip it with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display. It is tipped to draw power from the in-house A13 Bionic processor.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 9
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

