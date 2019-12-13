Technology News
  Apple Buys UK Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography

Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography

Spectral Edge "has developed computational photography tech that could blend data from a standard lens and an infrared lens."

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

Spectral Edge's algorithm is able to enhance low-light smartphone images

Highlights
  • Apple has acquired a UK-based startup Spectral Edge
  • Spectral Edge is known for technology that can be used to improve photos
  • The start-up raised $5.3 million in a funding round last year

In a bid to further improve iPhone photography, Apple has acquired a UK-based startup Spectral Edge for an undisclosed sum.

The startup is known for technology that can be used to improve photos taken on iPhones, The Verge reported, citing filings made public on Thursday.

Spectral Edge "has developed computational photography tech that could blend data from a standard lens and an infrared lens to enhance photo quality".

The start-up raised $5.3 million in a funding round last year.

Created in 2014 from academic research at the University of East Anglia, Spectral Edge's algorithm is able to enhance low-light smartphone images which could improve Night Mode in iPhones.

The iPhone 11 Pro has introduced a transformative triple-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras, deeply integrated into iOS to create a pro-level camera experience designed for everyone.

The triple-camera system takes Portrait mode to a new level with the ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing, enabling Portrait mode with a wider field of view, great for taking portraits of multiple people.

The Telephoto camera features a larger AE'/2.0 aperture to capture 40 percent more light compared to iPhone XS for better photos and videos.

For creative souls, the new TrueDepth sensor in the front camera offers a wider field of view to capture selfies, and next-generation Smart HDR enables more natural-looking photos.

Expressive selfie videos take on a whole new look with the TrueDepth camera that now records 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and 120 fps slo-mo for that perfect "slofie".

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Comment
 
 

