Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies

Apple introduced the Slofie term while announcing the new iPhone lineup earlier this month.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Highlights
  • Trademark is meant to stop other companies from using "slofie"
  • "Slofie" is the term for selfies recorded in slow-motion at 120fps
  • Slofie branding doesn’t actually appear in the iPhone camera

Apple has applied for a US trademark on 'Slofie', potentially giving the company control over the word's usage. The trademark is likely meant to stop other companies from branding their own camera features with the slofie terminology, as the feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 11, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

"Slofie is the term for selfies recorded in slow-motion at 120fps. The iPhone maker does define slofie as “downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video” in its trademark application.

Apple has reason to want to prevent the creation of knock-off slofie apps, too, since slofies are meant to be exclusive to the new iPhones,” The Verge notes.

The Slofie branding doesn't actually appear in the iPhone camera and the company calls the mode as simply “slo-mo”.

Apple recently launched three new iPhone models, two of them – iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - come with a triple rear camera setup, whereas the iPhone 11 feature two rear cameras.

The three smartphones, upgrades over the last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, ship with the iOS 13, the latest mobile operating system from Apple.

The new iPhone models will become available in India from September 27. The iPhone 11 will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants in purple, green, yellow, black, white and RED colours, starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants in midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold colours, starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.

