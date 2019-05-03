Apple Shipped 43.8 Million iPhone Units in Q2 2019: IHS

Analyst group IHS has provided a slightly more positive estimate yet for the number of iPhones sold in Q2 2019. This comes after Apple's earnings call for Q2 2019, where the company revealed that iPhone shipments were down 17 percent year-on-year. IHS estimated that Apple has shipped 43.8 million iPhones in Q2 2019, which according to the analyst group is down 16 percent year-over-year from 52.2 million iPhones in Q2 2018.

The IHS estimate, reported by 9to5Mac, is higher than that of other analyst firms such as Canalys and IDC. Canalys estimated that Apple shipped 40.2 million iPhones, while IDC has estimated that number to be 36.4 million.

IHS estimated that Samsung shipped 70.8 million smartphones in the same quarter, which is a decline of nine percent. It said Huawei shipped around 59.1 million smartphones during the same period.

This is not the first time that iPhone shipments have declined and Apple has reiterated its commitment to services to make up for the shortfall. The company reported growth in revenue from wearables and services. Apple CEO Tim Cook had said during the company's earnings call that price adjustments in China, lower Chinese taxes on the iPhone, and the trade-in program Apple offered allowed iPhone sales to start recovering towards the end of the quarter.

Cook had also said that iPhone price corrections in India have begun delivering better results. This primarily refers to the offer where the iPhone XR was made available in India at Rs. 59,900, down from Rs. 76,900. Cook had said India is a challenging market in the short term but is very important in the long-term and that Apple is still trying to open its retail stores in the country.