Apple Says It's Responsible for 2.4 Million Jobs in the US

Apple also said it is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 16:26 IST
Apple Says It's Responsible for 2.4 Million Jobs in the US

Apple has created 2.4 million jobs across all the 50 US states so far, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago.

The Cupertino-headquartered company is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion (roughly Rs. 25 lakh crores) to the US economy by 2023, announced in January 2018, Apple said in a statement late Thursday.

"Apple also directly employs 90,000 employees in all 50 states, putting the company on track to create 20,000 new jobs across the US by 2023," said the company.

Earlier this year in San Diego, Apple announced an expansion that will include 1,200 direct jobs and a new campus featuring hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, lab and research space.

"In Seattle, Apple will add 2,000 new employees in highly skilled engineering positions," it added.

In 2018, Apple spent a total of $60 billion with its suppliers in the US.

Apple highlighted Maccor, one of the 9,000 suppliers, and one which makes battery testing systems.

"The relationship with Apple has been tremendous and company-changing for us," said Maccor President Andy MacKay.

"Apple is a company where quality is paramount and they push us constantly to see if we can make improvements in our commercial product."

