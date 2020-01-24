Technology News
loading

Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation

A move to a common charger would affect Apple more than any other companies as its iPhones and most of its products are powered by its Lightning cable.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 09:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation

Apple's comments came a week after lawmakers at the European Parliament called for a common charger

Highlights
  • Apple on Thursday pushed back against EU lawmakers' call
  • The lawmakers are calling for a common charger
  • Apple warned the move could hamper innovation

iPhone maker Apple on Thursday pushed back against EU lawmakers' call for a common charger, warning the move could hamper innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers. Apple's comments came a week after lawmakers at the European Parliament called for a common charger for all mobile phones and amended a draft law to say the ability to work with common chargers would be an essential requirement for radio equipment in the bloc.

A move to a common charger would affect Apple more than any other companies as its iPhones and most of its products are powered by its Lightning cable, whereas Android devices are powered by USB-C connectors.

"We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole," Apple said in a statement.

It said regulation was not needed as the industry is already moving to USB-C through a connector or cable assembly.

"We hope the (European) Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry's ability to innovate," Apple said.

A study by Copenhagen Economics commissioned by Apple showed that consumer harm from a regulatory-mandated move to a common charger would cost at least EUR 1.5 billion, outweighing the EUR 13 million in associated environmental benefits.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the EU, has been pushing for a common charger for more than a decade.

In 2009 it got four companies including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Nokia to sign a voluntary memorandum of understanding to harmonize chargers for new models of smartphones coming into the market in 2011.

The voluntary approach is not working and it is time to look into legislation, Commission officials said.

"A delegated act based on the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) is one of the options to be considered since it empowers the Commission to take certain type of regulatory measures in this field," the one of the officials said.

Another option was to pass legislation on the issue.

"...given the limitation in the scope of RED and of its empowerment, any action through ordinary legislative procedure and/or through other instruments, such as implementing measures under the Eco-design Directive should be further explored and thoroughly assessed," the official said.

The Commission will publish a study around the end of the month or early February on the impact of a common charger.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
US Extradition Battle Over Huawei CFO Meng Ends First Phase

Related Stories

Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Kicks Off: All You Need to Know
  2. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, 24x7 Heart Rate Sensing Launched in India
  3. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  6. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Second Display Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
  10. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy
  2. Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation
  3. US Extradition Battle Over Huawei CFO Meng Ends First Phase
  4. Oppo F15 Sale Today: Check Price in India, Specifications, and All You Need to Know
  5. UN Officials Barred From Using WhatsApp Since June 2019 Over Security Concerns
  6. Indian Women Lawmakers Face Abuse as Global Online Violence Rises: Amnesty International
  7. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Disorder Diagnosis Launched in India
  8. Microsoft Data Breach: 250 Million Customer Service Records Exposed Online
  9. Spotify Testing New Tool to Let Influencers Post Stories to Introduce Their Playlists
  10. Mi 10 Launch Set for First Quarter of 2020, Xiaomi's Lei Jun Reveals: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.